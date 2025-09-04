Bigg Boss: 5 moments when Salman Khan broke down on stage

From heartfelt tributes to shocking eliminations, Bigg Boss has revealed Salman Khan’s most emotional moments, showing a rare glimpse of his softer side.

Salman Khan's 10-year milestone on Bigg Boss

The makers of Bigg Boss surprised Salman Khan with a touching video montage celebrating his decade-long journey as the show’s host. Featuring emotional highlights and heartfelt messages, the tribute left the actor in tears. The moment was extra significant as he had often spoken about stepping away from the show due to the pressures of hosting.

Shehnaaz Gill’s emotional tribute to Sidharth Shukla

During Bigg Boss 15, Shehnaaz Gill returned to the stage for a heartfelt performance in memory of late actor Sidharth Shukla. Overcome with emotion, she broke down and shared a tearful hug with Salman Khan. The host consoled her, encouraging her to stay strong, while also revealing that he had been in touch with Sidharth’s mother after the tragedy.

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin’s tearful moment

One of the most memorable breakdowns came when Aly Goni confessed his deep feelings for Jasmin Bhasin inside the house. Watching the couple’s raw and emotional exchange, Salman Khan too couldn’t hold back his tears, making it a truly poignant moment on the show.

Coping with Baba Siddique’s passing

In Bigg Boss 18, Khan admitted that returning to host was difficult for him following the death of Baba Siddique, his close friend and mentor. Sharing his grief with the contestants, he revealed he had even considered stepping away from the season entirely.

Jasmin Bhasin’s unexpected exit

In Bigg Boss 14, Salman Khan was visibly shaken when he had to announce Jasmin Bhasin’s sudden elimination. The eviction left not just the housemates but also the host emotional, as he watched the contestants bid her a tearful farewell.