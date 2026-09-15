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Bigg Boss 20: Uditi Singh's Ex Karan Wahi reacts to entry rumours: 'I want limelight...' | Watch

Karan Wahi hinted at a possible Bigg Boss 20 entry in Avinash Mishra's vlog, said he will decide after Khatron Ke Khiladi, while ex Uditi Singh is already inside the house.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Sep 15, 2026, 06:20 PM IST

Bigg Boss 20: Uditi Singh's Ex Karan Wahi reacts to entry rumours: 'I want limelight...' | Watch
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TV actor Karan Wahi has broken his silence on rumours of entering Bigg Boss 20. The actor addressed the speculation in Avinash Mishra's latest vlog. In the video, Karan hinted that he might be seen inside the Bigg Boss house. He said, "Ho sakta hai iske baad tum mujhe Bigg Boss ke ghar mein dekho." It is still not clear if Karan was joking or giving a real hint about his entry.

Avinash Mishra's vlog and hint at Uditi Singh

Karan's ex-girlfriend, Uditi Singh, is a contestant on Bigg Boss 20, leading to frequent discussions about him within the house. In the vlog, Avinash indirectly referred to Uditi. He told Karan, "Is baar Bigg Boss mein wo log bhi aa rahe na jinko aap jaante the pehle se." He then quickly clarified, "Kanika (Mann) ki baat kar raha tha waise main."

In the same vlog, Karan said at the beginning that by the time the vlog is uploaded, there is a chance he could be in the Bigg Boss house. When Avinash asked him directly if he is entering, Karan replied, "Mereko na Avinash ne full prep kiya tha ki bhai chale jao." Avinash said he himself is still unsure about entering the show this season.

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Focus on Khatron Ke Khiladi first

Karan also said he wants to focus on Khatron Ke Khiladi first. He is currently participating in the stunt-based reality show. Karan said, "I want to take the limelight; main actually soch raha hoon ki agar main Khatron ke finale tak pahunch gaya to main phir decide karunga ki Bigg Boss jaana chahta hoon ki nahi." Avinash jokingly teased him for wanting more limelight.

Uditi Singh dismissed the idea of Karan entering Bigg Boss 20 as a wildcard, stating, "Wo wildcard ban ke nahi aayega mere hisaab se", and suggested that if he did, he should have entered from the start. She added humorously that since she can tolerate many people, she could tolerate him as well. Uditi also mentioned that she has moved on, clarifying that her relationship with Karan ended three to four years ago.

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