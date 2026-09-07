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Bigg Boss 20: NEET protest girl Rhiya Ahir hits back at trolls over 'Hijra' slur after losing public vote | Watch

CJP protest fame Rhiya Ahir lost the Bigg Boss 20 public vote and later responded to trolls in a video, stating that the term 'Hijra' is not an insult.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Sep 07, 2026, 06:37 PM IST

Bigg Boss 20: NEET protest girl Rhiya Ahir hits back at trolls over 'Hijra' slur after losing public vote | Watch
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CJP protest star Rhiya Ahir responded to internet haters in an Instagram video after losing the Bigg Boss 20 public vote to Punjabi actress Love Gill. Gill secured a seat inside the house after winning the pre-premiere contestant voting poll.

Rhiya Ahir addresses online harassment

Ahir used social media to draw attention to the disparaging remarks made about her after the poll results. She included screenshots of instances of online abuse in her video, such as frequent references to "Rs. 140" and disparaging remarks. Specifically addressing a troll who called her "Hijada," Ahir stated, "Inhe lagta hai ke kisiko Hijra bulakar bahot maahaan kaam kar rahe hai. Hijra hamare desh ki bahot strong community hai. So, I don't think it is a gaali you think it is". She concluded her message by stating that while people continue to talk about her, she remains focused on working and living her life. Prior to addressing the backlash, Ahir had posted a video expressing gratitude to her supporters for their votes.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

About Riya Ahir

Riya Ahir is a Mumbai-based model, actress, host, and entrepreneur who launched her own ethnic fashion brand, Rhiyasat, after building over a decade of theatre, commercial, and music video experience. She recently gained fame during the CJP-led student protest over the NEET paper leak when a viral video captured her standing in front of a police van to block it and demand the release of detained protesters.

Also read: Samay Raina's India's Got Latent: Rakhi Sawant, Ashneer Grover's 'just try me once' moment sparks consent debate

Bigg Boss Season 20 contestants

The 20th season of the reality television show officially premiered on Sunday following weeks of public promotion. Love Gill joined a diverse lineup of confirmed housemates for this season. The official contestant list includes boxer Mary Kom, actors Mahhi Vij, Aasif Khan, Kanika Mann, Aamrapali Dubey, Isha Rikhi, and Aman Gandhi, influencer Arishfa Khan, singer Qazi Ahmad Tauqeer, content creators Tanmay Singh (ScoutOP) and Kushal Tanwar (Gullu), alongside Rohed Khan, Uditi Singh, rapper Harsh Machare (Yung DSA) and Rhiti Tiwari.

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