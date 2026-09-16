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Bigg Boss 20: Qazi Touqeer becomes matchmaker between Arishfa Khan and BTS' V | ARMY reacts

Arishfa Khan asked Qazi Touqeer in Bigg Boss 20 to send her marriage proposal to BTS V, and his funny desi dad-style proposal video went viral.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Sep 16, 2026, 05:08 PM IST

Bigg Boss 20: Qazi Touqeer becomes matchmaker between Arishfa Khan and BTS' V | ARMY reacts
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Bigg Boss 20 is known for fights and drama, but this season a new friendship is winning hearts. Contestants Arishfa Khan and Qazi Touqeer share a cute father-daughter bond. Arishfa calls Qazi 'dad' and their funny moments are loved by viewers. In a recent viral clip, Arishfa asked her 'dad' Qazi, to send her marriage proposal to BTS superstar V, and Qazi went into full desi dad mode.

Arishfa asks Qazi to send proposal to BTS V

In the episode, Arishfa requested Qazi to send her rishta to BTS member V. She called him Kim Tae-Hoon, but his real name is Kim Tae-hyung. Qazi looked at the camera and joked, "Korean V, Kim Tae-hyung, listen, she wants to marry you. I am her father; she's my daughter. I will get him for you." 

Arishfa then said, "V, please marry me." Qazi added that he would make V do his "I am a rockstar baby" dance step. Arishfa praised V, saying he dances very well and is a world superstar. She said BTS is the number 1 K-pop group in the world.

Fans react to name mistake

The clip went viral and desi ARMY reacted quickly. Many fans noticed Arishfa got V's name wrong. One user wrote, "Qazi is sending a rishta to Kim Taehyung for Arishfa because he is her father. BRO REALLY WENT FULL DESI DAD MODE." Another wrote, "How does she not know his name?" Another commented, "Who is Kim-Tae Hoon? She doesn't even know how to pronounce his name." When Arishfa asked Qazi if he knew BTS, he said he had only heard about the group.

Also read: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Vs Shivam Dube biceps comparison during IND vs AFG goes viral: Watch

Bigg Boss 20 latest update

BTS is a South Korean boy band formed in 2013, consisting of seven members: RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, famous for songs like "Dynamite" and "Butter." In a separate event, Bigg Boss 20 showcased a confrontation between ScoutOP and Arishfa, with ScoutOP, Aasif Khan, and Rohed Khan facing eviction this week. The show is hosted by Salman Khan and is available on JioHotstar and Colors TV.

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