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Bigg Boss 20: From Mary Kom, Mahhi Vij to Isha Rekhi, Qazi Touqeer, Rhiti Tiwari, Gullu; final confirmed list of contestants

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Bigg Boss 20: Mary Kom gets emotional over Manipur crisis, says 'I am not powerful...' | Watch

Mary Kom got emotional on Bigg Boss 20 while talking to Kanika Mann about Manipur crisis, saying she feels helpless and embarrassed for not being able to do anything for her state.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Sep 08, 2026, 06:44 PM IST

Bigg Boss 20: Mary Kom gets emotional over Manipur crisis, says 'I am not powerful...' | Watch
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Boxing legend Mary Kom got emotional inside the Bigg Boss 20 house while talking about the ongoing crisis in her home state, Manipur. The Olympian, who is known for bringing laurels to the country in boxing, said she feels helpless and embarrassed because she could not do anything for her state.

Mary Kom gets emotional over Manipur crisis in Bigg Boss 20

Mary Kom talked candidly about the state of affairs in Manipur with actress Kanika Mann. She claimed that while accomplishing a lot for the nation, she feels powerless and ashamed because she was unable to do anything for her state. Mary said, "Manipur mein itna kuch ho gaya, main kuch nahi kar paayi. Dukh hota hai and I'm not powerful enough to do anything about it."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Bigg Boss fan page BBTak posted a video of her chat on X, and it has now gone popular on social media. The Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities have been engaged in ethnic conflict in Manipur for more than two years. The violence has led to deaths and the relocation of thousands of people.

Also read: Apple Event 2026 Live Streaming: Date, time and how to watch in India, check full list of products expected to be launched

About Bigg Boss 20 contestants and streaming

Salman Khan is the host of Bigg Boss 20, which debuted on September 6. The season began with arguments and poignant moments. Aasif Khan, ScoutOp aka Tanmay Singh, Amrapali Dubey, Mahhi Vij, Yung DSA, Qazi Touqeer, Arishfa Khan, Rohed Khan, Isha Rikhi, and Gullu aka Kushal Tanwar are among the contestants, along with Mary Kom and Kanika Mann. The show airs on Colors TV at 10:30 pm.

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