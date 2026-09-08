Bigg Boss 20: Mahhi Vij makes big statement, calls show 'divorcee special' with Isha Rikhi, Mary Kom | Watch

On Bigg Boss 20's first day, Mahhi Vij called the show a "divorcee special" referring to herself, Isha Rikhi and Mary Kom, triggering debate as both refused to talk about their divorces.

Bigg Boss 20 started on September 6 with Salman Khan introducing 16 contestants. On day one, TV actor Mahhi Vij called the show a "divorcee special" while talking to Isha Rikhi and boxer Mary Kom, saying it was their second innings.

Mahhi Vij's 'divorcee special' comment

When asked what kind of conversations she enjoys, Mahhi told Isha Rikhi, "Tell me who has an affair with whom outside. Teen to divorcee aarakhi hai set pe, tu main aur voh boxer. Second innings to humari chal rahi hai, divorcee special." Mahhi was seen bonding with other housemates in the first episode. Isha was unwilling to talk about her divorce. "A lot of people don't know me because I've always been a little private," she remarked.

I don't want people to know me as someone's girlfriend or wife. I want to be renowned for my name and identity." Mary Kom was also questioned by Mahhi regarding her divorce, but she declined to discuss it. Talking harshly about an ex is not essential, according to Mahhi. Isha then asked why Mahhi was pressuring them to discuss divorce when they didn't want to.

Mahhi and Jay's separation

In 2011, Mahhi Vij wed actor Jay Bhanushali. In 2017, they adopted two kids, Rajveer and Khushi, and in 2019, they welcomed a biological daughter, Tara. In January 2026, after 14 years of marriage, they announced their split due to rumours of marital problems. They promised to keep being co-parents.

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Isha and Mary Kom's divorce

Actor Isha Rikhi is from Punjab. Her marriage with rapper Badshah came to light in March 2026 after wedding pictures were shared by her mother. After five months, they announced their separation. After meeting in Delhi, Mary Kom wed Karung Onkholer in 2005. They have four children. They ended their marriage in December 2023 under customary Kom law by mutual consent. In 2025, Mary made it public.