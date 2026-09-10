FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Every Single Pilgrim Reached Home Safely from Kailash with Mohanji 2026 Yatra

Every Single Pilgrim Reached Home Safely from Kailash with Mohanji 2026 Yatra

When AI Meets the Test Bench: The Invisible Engineers Powering India’s Next Industrial Revolution

When AI Meets the Test Bench: The Invisible Engineers Powering India’s Next Indu

Building the Backbone of Digital Payments: Yatin Sharda’s Work on Resilient, Scalable Software Systems

Building the Backbone of Digital Payments: Yatin Sharda’s Work on Resilient, Sca

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s AI photo trend

MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s

Bigg Boss 20: From Mary Kom, Mahhi Vij to Isha Rekhi, Qazi Touqeer, Rhiti Tiwari, Gullu; final confirmed list of contestants

Bigg Boss 20: From Mary, Mahhi to Isha, Qazi, Rhiti; final list of contestants

From Suhana Khan to Rasha Thadani, Ananya Panday: Gen-Z actresses acing modern-day Radha look in Janmashtami

From Suhana to Rasha, Ananya: Gen-Z actresses giving modern-day Radha look

Latest NewsEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Bigg Boss 20: Kushal Tanwar called out by ScoutOp's team over 'betrayed by a friend' narrative after captaincy task

Bigg Boss 20 saw a new fight outside the house. ScoutOp's team shared a post on X, which seems to be aimed at fellow contestant Kushal Tanwar, aka Gullu, over the recent captaincy task.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Sep 10, 2026, 06:11 PM IST

Bigg Boss 20: Kushal Tanwar called out by ScoutOp's team over 'betrayed by a friend' narrative after captaincy task
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The reaction came after a captaincy task in the Bigg Boss 20 house. Tanmay Singh, known as ScoutOp, is a popular gamer and streamer who is currently a contestant on the show. Kushal Tanwar, also known as Gullu, is also in the house this season.

What ScoutOp's team said

ScoutOp's team posted a statement on X. They did not directly name Gullu, but fans said it was aimed at him. The team wrote, "Tasks really bring out the true colours of people and their agencies." Gullu, who once mocked ScoutOp for his gaming and streaming, now sought sympathy following a particular task. ScoutOp's gameplay was defended, emphasising his dedication and honest play without harming others.

The team further wrote, "But ofc, if we all just accept it, then how will he make a sad Instagram edit about being betrayed by a friend? Self-victimisation at its finest." This was seen as a dig at Gullu's social media posts about being betrayed by a friend.

More allegations made

ScoutOp's team accused Gullu of encouraging fellow contestants to damage another housemate's popcorn bucket and claimed he cried when similar actions were taken against him during the task. The statement ended with, "Start using your brains. No gang leader will help with strategies and infusing passion here."

Also read: Kareena Kapoor opens up on son Taimur's reaction to Daayra trailer: 'Is it a horror...' | Watch

Gullu's team's post

Gullu's team critiqued others on social media, highlighting hypocrisy among those who previously enjoyed his company but are now opposing him in a task. They noted, "Tasks really bring out the true colours of people." Fans believe that the Gullu and ScoutOp teams are currently engaged in a verbal sparring match outside the home; however, the altercation began inside during the captaincy tasks. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Pakistan U-19 team mistaken for asylum seekers: What actually happened outside their hotel?
Pakistan U-19 team mistaken for asylum seekers: What actually happened outside
Every Single Pilgrim Reached Home Safely from Kailash with Mohanji 2026 Yatra
Every Single Pilgrim Reached Home Safely from Kailash with Mohanji 2026 Yatra
When AI Meets the Test Bench: The Invisible Engineers Powering India’s Next Industrial Revolution
When AI Meets the Test Bench: The Invisible Engineers Powering India’s Next Indu
Building the Backbone of Digital Payments: Yatin Sharda’s Work on Resilient, Scalable Software Systems
Building the Backbone of Digital Payments: Yatin Sharda’s Work on Resilient, Sca
Double win for Shweta Tripathi: Amid Mirzapur The Movie's success, actress will screen her queer love story, Mujhe Jaan Na Kaho Meri Jaan at...
Double win for Shweta: Actress' queer love story will screen at...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s AI photo trend
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s
Bigg Boss 20: From Mary Kom, Mahhi Vij to Isha Rekhi, Qazi Touqeer, Rhiti Tiwari, Gullu; final confirmed list of contestants
Bigg Boss 20: From Mary, Mahhi to Isha, Qazi, Rhiti; final list of contestants
From Suhana Khan to Rasha Thadani, Ananya Panday: Gen-Z actresses acing modern-day Radha look in Janmashtami
From Suhana to Rasha, Ananya: Gen-Z actresses giving modern-day Radha look
Teacher's Day 2026: From Thalapathy Vijay to Jyothika, 5 popular on-screen gurus from South that became household names
Teacher's Day 2026: From Thalapathy Vijay to Jyothika, 5 popular on-screen gurus
OTT Releases This Week: Dhamaal 4, Gandhari, DC, Bigg Boss 20; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5
OTT Releases This Week: Dhamaal 4, Gandhari, DC, Unmadham, Bigg Boss 20
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement