Bigg Boss 20: Kushal Tanwar called out by ScoutOp's team over 'betrayed by a friend' narrative after captaincy task

Bigg Boss 20 saw a new fight outside the house. ScoutOp's team shared a post on X, which seems to be aimed at fellow contestant Kushal Tanwar, aka Gullu, over the recent captaincy task.

The reaction came after a captaincy task in the Bigg Boss 20 house. Tanmay Singh, known as ScoutOp, is a popular gamer and streamer who is currently a contestant on the show. Kushal Tanwar, also known as Gullu, is also in the house this season.

What ScoutOp's team said

ScoutOp's team posted a statement on X. They did not directly name Gullu, but fans said it was aimed at him. The team wrote, "Tasks really bring out the true colours of people and their agencies." Gullu, who once mocked ScoutOp for his gaming and streaming, now sought sympathy following a particular task. ScoutOp's gameplay was defended, emphasising his dedication and honest play without harming others.

The team further wrote, "But ofc, if we all just accept it, then how will he make a sad Instagram edit about being betrayed by a friend? Self-victimisation at its finest." This was seen as a dig at Gullu's social media posts about being betrayed by a friend.

More allegations made

ScoutOp's team accused Gullu of encouraging fellow contestants to damage another housemate's popcorn bucket and claimed he cried when similar actions were taken against him during the task. The statement ended with, "Start using your brains. No gang leader will help with strategies and infusing passion here."

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Gullu's team's post

Gullu's team critiqued others on social media, highlighting hypocrisy among those who previously enjoyed his company but are now opposing him in a task. They noted, "Tasks really bring out the true colours of people." Fans believe that the Gullu and ScoutOp teams are currently engaged in a verbal sparring match outside the home; however, the altercation began inside during the captaincy tasks.