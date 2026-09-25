Bigg Boss 20: Gauahar Khan slams Aasif Khan over moustache remark, says 'mard ki nishaani...'

Gauahar Khan called out Bigg Boss 20's Aasif Khan for saying men without moustaches aren't real men, calling his thinking small and regressive.

Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan has slammed Bigg Boss 20 contestant Aasif Khan for his remark that men without a moustache are not considered men. Gauahar said a man's identity is defined by his thinking and behaviour, not his moustache.

Gauahar Khan calls out Aasif Khan's remark

Gauahar Khan, who regularly shares her views on Bigg Boss, reacted to Aasif's comment that went viral from the latest episode. She called his thinking "small" and said he should not have come on the show to display such views. She wrote on social media, "Yaar, I have a question: Asif ka career toh acting mein bohat accha chal raha hai naa; he shouldn't have come on the show to showcase such small thinking and really silly behaviour."

Gauahar expressed disappointment in Aasif's reaction, while he enjoyed as contestant Rhiti Tiwari criticized Uditi Singh during a task. In another post, Gauahar praised Aasif as a good actor but criticised his mindset. She wrote, "Mard ki nishaani mooch hoti hai hahahah. Islam mein toh Musalman mard ke liye sunnah is no moonch; has he forgotten that? Mard ki nishaani uski unchi soch aur behaviour hoti hai! Wish he knew that!"

What Aasif Khan said in Bigg Boss 20

The Bigg Boss 20 controversy arose when contestant Gullu stamped Yung DSA as rejected, criticising him for attempting to control the house and for his similar moustache style among his group. In response, Aasif Khan, who later received the majority of rejections, defended Yung and emphasised the significance of moustaches in his culture.

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He said, "Hum naa Rajasthan se aate hain, yeh mooch humari pehchaan hai, aur muchmundo ko mardon mein consider nahi karte hum. Isliye daadi aisi hai." His remark ignited a debate on social media, with many labelling it regressive. Additionally, Yung DSA and Isha Rikhi have been nominated for eviction in Bigg Boss 20 this week.