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Bigg Boss 20: First photo of Salman Khan's show set leaked?

A viral photo of a set with a big eye logo sparked rumors about Bigg Boss 20. Fans compared it to an older show’s set, but there’s no official confirmation yet.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Aug 05, 2026, 04:08 PM IST

Bigg Boss 20: First photo of Salman Khan's show set leaked?
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A photo of a large concrete set is going viral online. Fans are guessing it could be the house for Bigg Boss 20. The picture shows a circular structure with arches, stairs, and a big eye logo in the centre. The style has sparked a lot of talk on social media.

Viral photo Bigg Boss 20 set

The buzz surrounding the new design is attributed to its similarity to the set of Colors TV’s reality show The 50, which featured a large circular structure with arches and an industrial aesthetic. Fans are also linking the new structure to Bigg Boss due to the prominent eye in the centre, which resembles the show's iconic 'Bigg Boss eye.'

The photo shows concrete walls, multiple arched openings, staircases on both sides and barred sections on the ground floor. Many social media users began speculating that this would be the new Bigg Boss house as a result of these details. As of now, there has been no official confirmation from Colors TV or the makers of Bigg Boss about the set in the photo. The channel has not announced the Bigg Boss 20 set design or location yet.

Also read: Ravi Kishan’s daughter hops on his viral meme trend; netizens react, 'Baap beti pagla gaye hai' | Watch

Netizens Reaction:

The viral photo sparked mixed reactions online. Many users were quick to dismiss the speculation. One wrote, 'Nopes, it's not #BiggBoss20 house!' while another pointed out regional versions, saying, 'Ye bb kannada ya bb bengal h house deklo photo me logo'.

Some were not impressed with the look at all. A user commented, 'it’s looking like a house under construction which will take 3 years to be built thanks to babus corruption lo'. Others linked it to budget and past shows, with one saying, 'Money save kiya h ye dekh lgta h JioHotstar the 50 show m bna diya'. A few reactions were simply blunt, like 'Very bad'. Overall, fans seem divided, with many doubting that this is the actual Bigg Boss 20 set.

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