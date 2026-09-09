Bigg Boss 20: Arijit Singh to watch Salman Khan's show for first time ever because of THIS Contestant

Arijit Singh says he will watch Bigg Boss 20 for the first time, all because of a special contestant inside the house whom he called his rockstar.

Singer Arijit Singh has said he will watch Bigg Boss 20 for the first time because of his old friend Qazi Touqeer. The singer took to X on September 9 to cheer for Qazi, calling him “Apna Rockstar” and saying his presence inside the house has given him a reason to watch the reality show.

Arijit Singh to watch Bigg Boss 20 for Qazi Touqeer

Bigg Boss 20 has commenced, and contestants are attracting significant social media attention. Notably, singer Qazi Touqeer is recognised for his vibrant personality and catchphrase “I’m a Rockstar baby, aau!” Clips of him are going viral. In this context, Arijit Singh publicly supports Qazi, highlighting their history as fellow contestants on the singing reality show Fame Gurukul in 2005.

On September 9, Arijit posted on X about Qazi's entry in Bigg Boss 20, expressing that he would watch the show for the first time because of Qazi; the post went viral. Arijit wrote: "I will have to watch BIG BOSS for the first time in my life cz Apna Rockstar QAZI hai udhar".

Also read: Duleep Trophy Final: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi sledges Tilak Varma in heated moment at Chepauk

Bigg Boss 20 contestants and theme

Qazi Touqeer is among the 14 contestants of Bigg Boss 20, which includes Kanika Mann, Aasif Khan, boxer Mary Kom, Isha Rikhi, Rhiti Tiwari, Amrapali Dubey, Love Gill, Harsh Machare aka Yung DSA, Tanmay Singh aka ScoutOP, Arishfa Khan, Kushal Tanwar aka Gullu, Aman Gandhi, and Uditi Singh. Salman Khan returns as the host, and this season's theme is ‘Tathastu’, which allows contestants two chances to stay in the house.

The recent premiere of the show has elicited mixed reactions from viewers, though Qazi Touqeer's participation has generated fresh excitement, particularly following support from Arijit Singh. Singh, who typically avoids reality shows, has sparked curiosity among his fans to watch Bigg Boss 20 with his endorsement of Qazi.