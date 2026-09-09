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Bigg Boss 20: From Mary Kom, Mahhi Vij to Isha Rekhi, Qazi Touqeer, Rhiti Tiwari, Gullu; final confirmed list of contestants

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Bigg Boss 20: After Mahhi Vij's 'Qazi Ki Bhabhi' remark, Amrapali Dubey hits back at actress saying 'fans may...'

Amrapali Dubey got upset on Bigg Boss 20 after Mahhi Vij's 'Bhabhi' joke, saying Bhojpuri fans may take offence because the term carries cultural respect.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Sep 09, 2026, 11:13 AM IST

Bigg Boss 20: After Mahhi Vij's 'Qazi Ki Bhabhi' remark, Amrapali Dubey hits back at actress saying 'fans may...'
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Bigg Boss 20 has already entered its drama phase just a few days after its premiere. Bhojpuri actress Amrapali Dubey got upset over Mahhi Vij’s ‘Bhabhi’ joke, saying that fans of the Bhojpuri industry may take offence.

What happened between Amrapali Dubey and Mahhi Vij?

The incident happened when Amrapali needed Qazi Touqeer to leave her dressing room while she was getting ready. Mahhi was helping Amrapali by telling Qazi. As soon as he got out, Mahhi joked about how Qazi wanted to watch Amrapali wear a saree. This joke led to the use of the term "Bhabhi," which later caused Amrapali to understand that it could be misinterpreted, particularly in the Bhojpuri entertainment sector.

Amrapali discussed with Mahhi her discomfort regarding the use of the term "Bhabhi," highlighting its cultural significance in Bhojpuri culture and the potential for misinterpretation. Mahhi assured Amrapali that her comment was meant humorously and recognised the term's importance. Both participants clarified that there was no intended insult towards Bhojpuri actors, the Bhojpuri industry, or its fans during discussions related to the early drama in Bigg Boss 20, which began on September 6.

Also read: Bigg Boss 20: Mary Kom gets emotional over Manipur crisis, says 'I am not powerful...' | Watch

Bigg Boss 20 contestants and where to watch

Bigg Boss 20, hosted by Salman Khan, features contestants such as Amrapali Dubey, Mahhi Vij, Qazi Touqeer, Mary Kom, Kanika Mann, Aasif Khan, ScoutOp (Tanmay Singh), Yung DSA, Arishfa Khan, Rohed Khan, Isha Rikhi and Gullu (Kushal Tanwar). The show streams on JioHotstar at 9 pm and airs on Colors TV at 10:30 pm.

 

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