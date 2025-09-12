Bigg Boss 19: Zaid Darbar defends brother Awez after cheating allegations by Baseer Ali, says 'waise bhi koi doodh ka dhula...'

Tamannaah Bhatia’s trainer Siddhartha Singh lists worst foods that hinder your weight loss: Aloo Paratha, Coke, more to avoid
In Bigg Boss 19, Baseer Ali and Amaal Mallik accused Awez Darbar of cheating on Nagma Mirajkar. Zaid Darbar defended his brother, criticising personal remarks and urging the contestant to focus on the game.
The latest episode of Bigg Boss 19 turned intense during the captaincy task when contestants Baseer Ali and Amaal Mallik accused Awez Darbar of being unfaithful to his longtime girlfriend, Nagma Mirajkar, who is also a housemate.
The clash began when Baseer asked Awez to remain fair, who was looking at the task as sanchalak. The social media sensation, however, got angry when Baseer raised his voice at him. In the heat of the moment, Baseer hinted that Awez had cheated on Nagma several times. Later, Amaal Mallik also agreed with Baseer Ali.
Now, Awez Darbar’s brother Zaid Darbar has come forward in his support.
Taking to Instagram, Zaid posted a clip of the argument, calling out Baseer for dragging personal matters into the game. He stressed that fights are a part of Bigg Boss, and contestants should restrict their arguments to what happens inside the house.
He wrote, 'Fights are part of the BB game. You gotta raise your voice and prove your point. But sadly, dragging outside topics into the house, poor mindset. Waise bhi, koi doodh ka dhula nahi (You know what I mean). BB house is all about judging what’s happening inside and saying your piece; that’s the game! As a brother and a viewer, full support to Awez. He stood tall for himself. Accha hai main andar nahi hoon. Who knows, knows!'
This ongoing conflict has sparked debates among fans, as housemates also witnessed harsh remarks from Awez towards Baseer regarding his friendships with women inside the BB house.
