Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal's 5 outrageous claims in Salman Khan's show that left everyone talking

As Bigg Boss 19 heats up, Tanya Mittal keeps grabbing headlines with bold one-liners and larger-than-life boasts. From how she wants to be addressed to what she will and won’t do in the house, she’s sparked nonstop chatter. So here are her most talked-about, on-camera statements so far.

Wants to be called 'Ma'am'

Early in the season, Tanya Mittal told housemates she prefers being addressed as 'ma'am,' adding that even her brother calls her 'boss.' The demand for respect triggered instant backlash online and set the tone for her polarising run.

Boasts of 150 bodyguards and saving 100 lives

Tanya has spoken about moving with heavy security, claims that ballooned into chatter about having 'over 150 bodyguards.' She even mentioned that her team once saved around 100 people, including policemen, during the Kumbh. The bold assertion sparked debates but undeniably kept her in the spotlight.

Claims she brought 800 sarees to the house

She claimed she entered the Bigg Boss house with more than 800 sarees and insisted she sticks to sarees because she's 'not that open,' even quipping that she wears them 'in the bathroom.' Fans quickly pointed out contradictions from her past reels, which added fuel to the fire.

Calls her home ' heaven on earth '

In a viral conversation, Tanya described her home as 'dharti pe swarg,; saying even 5-star and 7-star hotels feel 'saste' beside it. She added that one entire 2,500-sq-ft floor in her house is just for clothes, leaving viewers stunned and curious.

Refuses to wash utensils used for non-veg food

During household chores drama, Tanya declared she would not wash utensils used for non-vegetarian food, agreeing only to clean vegetarian dishes. The condition led to heated discussions and added fresh fuel to ongoing spats in the house.