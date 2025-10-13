Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan finally gives back to Abhinav Kashyap on Weekend Ka Vaar: 'Kaam mila kya...'

The feud between Abhinav Kashyap and Salman Khan has been ongoing, with Dabangg director repeatedly criticising Salman's behaviour and the Khan family's influence in Bollywood. Recently, the superstar strongly reacted to Kashyap's scathing criticism on Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

In the latest Bigg Boss 19's Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Bollywood superstar and show host Salman Khan took an indirect dig at director Abhinav Kashyap subtly. During a conversation with stand-up comedian Ravi Gupta, who appeared as a guest on Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman strongly responded to Abhinav’s previous criticisms, asking if he had work.



Salman takes an indirect dig at director Abhinav Kashyap

It so happened that comedian Ravi Gupta praised Salman's work and said, "The one who admits his mistakes to the world is called Salman Khan." Then, Salman Khan said, "Work reminded me that we have another director. A powerful man. He's also taken on Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, along with me." I want to ask him, as I asked him last Weekend Ka Vaar, "Just work, no one is interested in what you say." Now I want to ask him again, "Did you get work, brother?" And after acting like this, will you criticise everyone? These people you're naming will never work with you in life. Those who are associated with them won't either."

Salman continued, "When we offered you another movie, you said no. You ruined all the praise that was being showered on you. I feel bad about only one thing: you ruined yourself. If you want to go after a family, go after your own family. Love your brother, love him. Love your parents, your wife, your children. That's the least you can do, friend. They must be worried about you. If someone gives you advice, think before you speak. I want to see you grow. You're very talented, you write well. Don't go down this street, get back on the highway." Comedian Ravi Gupta then said, "After this episode, another interview with him will come." Salman replied, "It will come. God will do it for you. And friend, you bring me to my knees, right? I kneel every morning, only for God."



Abhinav Kashyap called Salman Khan 'criminal'



Recently, Abhinav Kashyap slammed Salman Khan and his family in an interview with Bollywood Thikana. He said Salman's films "Wanted" and "Tere Naam" portrayed him as a "chhichhora" and "mawali." He also called Khan a "criminal" and "convict" due to his legal issues, stating, "My opinion on Salman Khan and his family stands. They are not normal human beings. They are proven criminals. He’s out on bail. He’s a convicted criminal, out on bail. A criminal is a criminal," he had said. For the unversed, Abhinav Kashyap worked with Salman Khan in Dabangg.