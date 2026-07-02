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Bigg Boss 19's Ashnoor Kaur issues clarification after viral video of flooded Mumbai home: 'Pipe burst, not rainwater'

Bigg Boss 19's Ashnoor Kaur issues clarification after viral video

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Bigg Boss 19's Ashnoor Kaur issues clarification after viral video of flooded Mumbai home: 'Pipe burst, not rainwater'

Ashnoor Kaur clarified that her Mumbai home was flooded due to a pipe burst, not rainwater and assured fans that no damage was caused as the situation was quickly brought under control.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jul 02, 2026, 05:18 PM IST

Bigg Boss 19's Ashnoor Kaur issues clarification after viral video of flooded Mumbai home: 'Pipe burst, not rainwater'
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Actor Ashnoor Kaur recently worried fans after sharing a video of her flooded Mumbai home. However, she later clarified that the incident was caused by a pipe burst and not the ongoing heavy rainfall.

‘No damage was done’

According to Ashnoor, the flooding was caused by a burst pipe rather than the rain. 'It was caused by a burst pipe, not rainwater, haha. But owing to the society's quick and competent housekeeping staff, the situation was under control in a matter of minutes and no harm was done,' she added.

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She added that her pet dog appeared to relish the unanticipated pandemonium and peacefully observed everything from one corner of the home while everyone was preoccupied with managing the problem. Ashnoor's chic 3.5-bedroom Mumbai home was highlighted in one of Farah Khan's vlogs earlier this year. The apartment has a walk-in vanity, a modular kitchen, smart lighting, and a large balcony with views of the sunset.

Also read: Stebin Ben reacts to viral video of Nupur Sanon allegedly ignoring mother-in-law: 'Media hai, chalo nikalte hain' | Watch

Ashnoor Kaur clarifies the reason behind the flooded home

Ashnoor posted a video of her apartment's floor covered in water on Instagram Stories. As the actor got ready to go to an event, several housekeeping employees were observed wiping the floor and draining the water. Sharing the clip, she wrote, 'Need to leave for an event and this is what has happened at home. May all the ‘nazar’ on me turn into happiness, success & growth.'

Fans were concerned after footage showed flooding in Ashnoor's apartment, believing it was due to recent heavy rains in Mumbai. She later reassured everyone that the situation was under control and expressed gratitude to her fans for their supportive messages.

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