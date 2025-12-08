FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Bigg Boss 19 runner-up Farrhana Bhatt breaks her silence on dating rumours with Endemol director: 'Bhaskar and I are...'

Farrhana also claimed that Bhaskar had initially contacted her two years ago, but she was busy shooting and didn't pursue it further. She had saved his number as "Bigg Boss" since she didn't know his name at the time.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Dec 08, 2025, 11:48 AM IST

Bigg Boss 19 runner-up Farrhana Bhatt breaks her silence on dating rumours with Endemol director: 'Bhaskar and I are...'
Farrhana Bhatt, became1st runner-up, losing the trophy to actor Gaurav Khanna in the grand finale of Bigg Boss 19 hosted by Salman Khan on Sunday. After exiting the show, she faced intense scrutiny, with rumours swirling about her alleged connection with Bhaskar Bhatt, a former Endemol creative director. Some fans speculated that she received internal support, fueling accusations of favouritism. Addressing the accusation, she said there is no truth to the rumours, adding that she and Bhaskar are just friends. 

Farrhana Bhatt on dating rumours with Endemol director

“No way! He is a very dear friend. And in fact, I have met him only once or twice before the show. He is just a friend, and there’s nothing like that. Bhaskar and me, oh my God, this is so nonsensical. I am hearing this for the first time. Bhaskar and I are just friends, and to be honest, this is the third time we are meeting personally," she said. 

Further, Farrhana claimed that Bhaskar had initially contacted her two years ago, but she was busy shooting and didn't pursue it further. She had saved his number as "Bigg Boss" since she didn't know his name at the time. This year, she received another call from the producers and went through multiple interview rounds. “He had called me two years ago, but I was shooting for something then, and hence nothing worked out. I had his number saved as ‘Bigg Boss’ as I didn’t even know his name. I got the call again this year from the producers, and I gave proper interviews in multiple rounds. I am getting to know about this from you, and it’s really hard to believe that people even thought about this. But honestly, there’s no truth to this," she added. 

Farrhana Bhatt reveals her learnings from Bigg Boss 19 

While talking to ANI, Farrhana shared her learnings from the show, saying that the Big Boss journey taught her to always think before reacting.When asked what her Bigg Boss journey taught her, Farrhana said, "It (Bigg Boss) taught me to stop 10 seconds before reacting."Farrhana also opened up about her early eviction from the show. She expressed her surprise on her re-entry and the secret room twist of the show."I didn't know that I would come back. I didn't even know that there is a secret room. In fact, I didn't even know for 2 days that the audience was watching me. Big Boss said that our viewers don't understand what your response is. Then I understood that the audience was watching me. So, it's like that," said Farrhana Bhatt.

(With inputs from ANI)
 

