Bigg Boss 19: Pahalgam terror attack victim’s wife Himanshi Narwal to join Salman Khan’s show? Source says ‘makers want to…’

The makers are thinking of bringing Himanshi on board because they believe her story will connect deeply with viewers.

Shweta Singh

Updated : Aug 09, 2025, 07:58 PM IST

    The excitement for Bigg Boss 19 is growing as the show gets ready for its grand premiere on Colors TV on August 24, 2025. While fans are eager to know the final list of contestants, a new name has caught everyone’s attention Himanshi Narwal, wife of a Pahalgam terror attack victim and former college mate of Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav.

    According to a report in Telly Chakkar, the makers are thinking of bringing Himanshi on board because they believe her story will connect deeply with viewers. A source told the portal, “Makers want to rope in a few people who would connect with the viewers instantly, and thus there were discussions to get Himanshi Narwal on board for Bigg Boss 19. However, there’s no confirmation regarding the same.”

    However, several social media posts claim that Himanshi has not been approached and will not be participating in the show.

    A Story That Moved the Nation

    Himanshi came into the spotlight earlier this year after a tragic incident. Her husband, Navy officer Vinay Narwal, was killed in a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, on April 22, 2025. The couple had been on their honeymoon when the attack happened. Images of Himanshi crying beside her husband’s body went viral, touching millions across the country.

    Later, Elvish Yadav revealed in a vlog that Himanshi was his college mate. He shared that they had not spoken since he graduated in 2018, and expressed his grief over the tragedy.

    Rumoured Contestants

    While Himanshi’s entry is still uncertain, several other celebrities are rumoured to join the show. These include Shailesh Lodha, Gurucharan Singh, Munmun Dutta, Lataa Saberwal, Faisal Shaikh (Mr. Faisu), Jannat Zubair, Purav Jha, and Apoorva Mukhija.

    Earlier reports had suggested that YouTubers and influencers might not be part of this season, but with names like Mr. Faisu and Jannat Zubair in the buzz and now Himanshi Narwal’s possible inclusion those claims seem doubtful.

    With the premiere just weeks away, fans are waiting for Colors TV to officially reveal the contestants. If Himanshi joins, her presence could add a strong emotional touch to the season.

