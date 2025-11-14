Bigg Boss 19: Not Salman Khan, Farah Khan but this director will host this Weekend Ka Vaar

After a shocking midweek eviction, fans are eager to see who will be eliminated from the trophy race and who Salman Khan will be pulling up in this Weekend Ka Vaar.

As Bigg Boss 19 approaches its finale, it is getting more interesting with each passing day as the season heads closer to its finale.

After a shocking midweek eviction, fans are eager to see who will be eliminated from the trophy race and who Salman Khan will be pulling up in this Weekend Ka Vaar. However, Salman will not be hosting this Weekend Ka Vaar. Another celebrity is stepping in to take his place -- filmmaker and Khatron Ke Khiladi host Rohit Shetty.

Rohit Shetty to replace Salman Khan as host this Weekend Ka Vaar

On Friday, JioHotstar announced that Rohit Shetty will replace Salman Khan as host this Weekend Ka Vaar. Sharing a poster of the filmmaker, the OTT platform wrote, "This Weekend Ka Vaar, Rohit Shetty brings a blockbuster mix of action and drama." Before Rohit, Farah Khan once replaced Salman, and audiences loved that Weekend Ka Vaar. Now, it remains to be seen whether Rohit can live up to fans' expectations as a host.

The reason for Salman's absence is still unknown. However, it appears that the superstar is busy with his Dabangg tour in Qatar and was unable to shoot for Weekend Ka Vaar. Salman, along with Tamannaah Bhatia, Prabhu Deva, Maniesh Paul, Sunil Grover, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Stebin Ben, will perform at the Asian Town Amphitheatre in Doha today (November 14). A video from the tour's press conference surfaced online this morning, showing Stebin singing "Ooh Jaane Jaana" and Salman dancing along.

Recent developments in the Bigg Boss 19 house

Mridul Tiwari was evicted in the mid-week elimination after receiving the fewest votes during the live audience task. Amaal and Gaurav had a heated argument after the singer and Farhana accused Gaurav of playing a "character" in the Bigg Boss house instead of showing his true personality. The argument then turned to nepotism, with Amaal feeling that Gaurav was mocking his struggles.

The recent episode showed Gaurav becoming the captain of the house and nominating everyone this week, which angered Shehbaz Badesha and Amaal. They accused Bigg Boss of being biased towards Gaurav and called the move unfair. The show airs on JioHotstar at 9 pm and on Colors TV at 10:30 pm.

Also read: Not Chhaava, Kantara: Chapter 1, Coolie, War 2, THIS film won Popular Choice Award at Yellowstone International Film Festival 2025