FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Bihar Election Results 2025: NDA registers landslide victory with 202 seats, MGB manages 34

Bigg Boss 19: Not Salman Khan, Farah Khan but this director will host this Weekend Ka Vaar

Shah Rukh Khan launches ‘Shahrukhz Danube’, first property named after him, It will be built in…

Not DC or KKR! Mohammed Shami's IPL 2026 team almost confirmed in big twist

'Shaadi kab karwa rahe ho?': Fan at Eden Gardens asks Shubman Gill's father about Sara Tendulkar; his reply goes viral

Bihar Election Result 2025: NDA gains big in Muslim-dominated seats, JD(U) improves, leaving Mahagathbandhan with no sucess

Rahul Gandhi reacts to Bihar Election Results 2025: 'Truly surprising'

15 sixes, 11 fours! Vaibhav Suryavanshi blasts 42-ball 144 as India A crush UAE by 148 runs in Rising Stars Asia Cup

Billionaire Pearl Kapur presents Kyvex: The Indian Revolutionary AI platform Redefining Knowledge Discovery Future

Bigg Boss fame Priyank Sharma’s father passes away; ex-girlfriend Divya Agarwal sends condolences

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Bihar Election Results 2025: NDA registers landslide victory with 202 seats, MGB manages 34

Bihar Election Results 2025: NDA registers landslide victory with 202 seats, MGB

Bigg Boss 19: Not Salman Khan, Farah Khan but this director will host this Weekend Ka Vaar

Bigg Boss 19: Not Salman Khan, Farah Khan but this director will host this Weeke

Shah Rukh Khan launches ‘Shahrukhz Danube’, first property named after him, It will be built in…

Shah Rukh Khan launches ‘Shahrukhz Danube’, first property named after him, It w

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Chanda Yadav, wife of Bhojpuri star Khesari Lal Yadav, who is trailing behind BJP's Chhoti Kumari in Chhapra Bihar Assembly seat

Meet Chanda Yadav, wife of Bhojpuri star Khesari Lal Yadav, who is trailing behi

Who is Tejashwi Yadav's wife Rajshree Yadav, who once worked as cabin crew? Know about their love story, educational qualifications and more

Who is Tejashwi Yadav's wife Rajshree Yadav, who once worked as cabin crew?

Bihar Election Results 2025 Updates: Tejashwi Yadav, Anant Singh, Maithili Thakur, Khesari Lal Yadav and more; How are key contenders performing so far

Bihar Election Results 2025 Live Updates: 5 key contenders performing so far

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Bigg Boss 19: Not Salman Khan, Farah Khan but this director will host this Weekend Ka Vaar

After a shocking midweek eviction, fans are eager to see who will be eliminated from the trophy race and who Salman Khan will be pulling up in this Weekend Ka Vaar.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Nov 14, 2025, 11:53 PM IST

Bigg Boss 19: Not Salman Khan, Farah Khan but this director will host this Weekend Ka Vaar
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

As Bigg Boss 19 approaches its finale, it is getting more interesting with each passing day as the season heads closer to its finale. 

After a shocking midweek eviction, fans are eager to see who will be eliminated from the trophy race and who Salman Khan will be pulling up in this Weekend Ka Vaar. However, Salman will not be hosting this Weekend Ka Vaar. Another celebrity is stepping in to take his place -- filmmaker and Khatron Ke Khiladi host Rohit Shetty.

Rohit Shetty to replace Salman Khan as host this Weekend Ka Vaar

On Friday, JioHotstar announced that Rohit Shetty will replace Salman Khan as host this Weekend Ka Vaar. Sharing a poster of the filmmaker, the OTT platform wrote, "This Weekend Ka Vaar, Rohit Shetty brings a blockbuster mix of action and drama." Before Rohit, Farah Khan once replaced Salman, and audiences loved that Weekend Ka Vaar. Now, it remains to be seen whether Rohit can live up to fans' expectations as a host.

The reason for Salman's absence is still unknown. However, it appears that the superstar is busy with his Dabangg tour in Qatar and was unable to shoot for Weekend Ka Vaar. Salman, along with Tamannaah Bhatia, Prabhu Deva, Maniesh Paul, Sunil Grover, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Stebin Ben, will perform at the Asian Town Amphitheatre in Doha today (November 14). A video from the tour's press conference surfaced online this morning, showing Stebin singing "Ooh Jaane Jaana" and Salman dancing along.

Recent developments in the Bigg Boss 19 house

Mridul Tiwari was evicted in the mid-week elimination after receiving the fewest votes during the live audience task. Amaal and Gaurav had a heated argument after the singer and Farhana accused Gaurav of playing a "character" in the Bigg Boss house instead of showing his true personality. The argument then turned to nepotism, with Amaal feeling that Gaurav was mocking his struggles.

The recent episode showed Gaurav becoming the captain of the house and nominating everyone this week, which angered Shehbaz Badesha and Amaal. They accused Bigg Boss of being biased towards Gaurav and called the move unfair. The show airs on JioHotstar at 9 pm and on Colors TV at 10:30 pm.

 

Also read: Not Chhaava, Kantara: Chapter 1, Coolie, War 2, THIS film won Popular Choice Award at Yellowstone International Film Festival 2025

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Bihar Election Results 2025: NDA registers landslide victory with 202 seats, MGB manages 34
Bihar Election Results 2025: NDA registers landslide victory with 202 seats, MGB
Bigg Boss 19: Not Salman Khan, Farah Khan but this director will host this Weekend Ka Vaar
Bigg Boss 19: Not Salman Khan, Farah Khan but this director will host this Weeke
Shah Rukh Khan launches ‘Shahrukhz Danube’, first property named after him, It will be built in…
Shah Rukh Khan launches ‘Shahrukhz Danube’, first property named after him, It w
Not DC or KKR! Mohammed Shami's IPL 2026 team almost confirmed in big twist
Not DC or KKR! Mohammed Shami's IPL 2026 team almost confirmed in big twist
'Shaadi kab karwa rahe ho?': Fan at Eden Gardens asks Shubman Gill's father about Sara Tendulkar; his reply goes viral
Fan at Eden Gardens asks Shubman Gill's father about Sara Tendulkar; his reply
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet Chanda Yadav, wife of Bhojpuri star Khesari Lal Yadav, who is trailing behind BJP's Chhoti Kumari in Chhapra Bihar Assembly seat
Meet Chanda Yadav, wife of Bhojpuri star Khesari Lal Yadav, who is trailing behi
Who is Tejashwi Yadav's wife Rajshree Yadav, who once worked as cabin crew? Know about their love story, educational qualifications and more
Who is Tejashwi Yadav's wife Rajshree Yadav, who once worked as cabin crew?
Bihar Election Results 2025 Updates: Tejashwi Yadav, Anant Singh, Maithili Thakur, Khesari Lal Yadav and more; How are key contenders performing so far
Bihar Election Results 2025 Live Updates: 5 key contenders performing so far
From Nitish's magic to Modi's 'Hanuman' impact, PK's failed experiment: 5 Major takeaways from Bihar Assembly Polls 2025
5 Major takeaways from Bihar Assembly Polls 2025
Inside Axar Petal and Meha Patel's newly inaugurated house 'Haksh Villa', it is named after...
Inside Axar Petal and Meha Patel's newly inaugurated house 'Haksh Villa', i
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE