Bigg Boss 19: Nehal Chudasama loses cool at Malti Chahar, latter says 'kapde pehen ke...'

Following the incident, Tanya Mittal, Neelam Giri and others try to make Malti understand her mistake, but she refuses. Later, Malti interacts with Ashnoor, telling her that Nehal is just wearing such clothes to grab attention.

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 19, contestants continue the task for the weekly ration with Tanya Mittal handling the responsibility of the teddy bear after Ashnoor Kaur. As she continues with the task, she calls herself the least achiever in her family. At the end of the task, Bigg Boss cut chicken, fish, chocolates and other items from the weekly ration, leaving Nehal angry at Malti, accusing her of having no regrets.



Malti and Nehal get into a nasty argument



The matter turns to Kunickaa Sadanand and Tanya Mittal’s argument over halwa, in which Nehal tries to solve the issue, and that’s when Malti comments that halwa will not taste good, escalating the issue. To this, Baseer confronts Chahar and questions her attitude, and Nehal adds, “Kahin se bhi uth ke aate hain, aur phir logon ko puchte hain ke tum ne life mein kiya kya hai? Tum batao tumne kiya kya hai life mein?"



Malti gives back to her with a derogatory remark about her clothes. “Next time, kapde pehen ke baat karna mere se,” she replies. Malti’s comment leaves Baseer Ali, Kunickaa Sadanand, and others shocked. Baseer lashes out at Malti, stating that she should be thrown from the Bigg Boss 19 house.

Following the incident, Tanya Mittal, Neelam Giri and others try to make Malti understand her mistake, but she refuses. Later, Malti interacts with Ashnoor, telling her that Nehal is just wearing such clothes to grab attention. On the other hand, Baseer and Nehal talk to each other about the incident.



Malti talks about Farhana

The next morning, Tanya and Malti engage in a fun conversation over comment on Nehal and her outfits. Towards the end of the episode, Farrhana and Malti break into a nasty fight. Farhana scolds her for calling out her profession, while Malti reveals that Farhana fought with her family. Malti then shares her evaluation of all the housemates' game plans. Nehal and Baseer lash out at Malti for her take on them. ​