Bigg Boss 19: Nagma Mirajkar apologises to fans after eviction, has THIS message for Awez Darbar: 'While my journey ends...'

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Kajol stuns in golden tissue Manish Malhotra saree as they celebrate 30 years of their friendship

Acharya Devvrat sworn in as new governor of Maharashtra, succeeding CP Radhakrishnan

What has Muslim Personal Law Board said on Supreme Court order on Waqf Amendment Act?

From Bharti Singh to Udit Narayan: 7 Bollywood celebs you didn't know have Nepali roots

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shares 5 healthy Indian oats recipes for balanced vegetarian diet: From dosa to laddu, tikki

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif expecting their first child? Sources say baby’s reportedly due in…

Don’t have time to exercise? Try Shamita Shetty's THIS simple workout hack for burning calories and losing weight

Bigg Boss 19: Nagma Mirajkar promises wedding prep will be ready before Awez Darbar comes home

ITR filing deadline missed? Here’s what taxpayers can do after September 15

After Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Karan Johar approaches Delhi HC for…, here’s what happened

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Kajol stuns in golden tissue Manish Malhotra saree as they celebrate 30 years of their friendship

Kajol stuns in Manish Malhotra saree as they celebrate 30 years of friendship

Acharya Devvrat sworn in as new governor of Maharashtra, succeeding CP Radhakrishnan

Acharya Devvrat sworn in as new governor of Maharashtra

What has Muslim Personal Law Board said on Supreme Court order on Waqf Amendment Act?

What has Muslim Personal Law Board said on SC order on Waqf Amendment Act?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...

Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with

From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Bigg Boss 19: Nagma Mirajkar apologises to fans after eviction, has THIS message for Awez Darbar: 'While my journey ends...'

Nagma Mirajkar, evicted from Bigg Boss 19, shared an emotional note on Instagram, thanking fans, supporting Awez Darbar, and calling the journey unforgettable.

Latest News

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Sep 15, 2025, 12:10 PM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

Bigg Boss 19: Nagma Mirajkar apologises to fans after eviction, has THIS message for Awez Darbar: 'While my journey ends...'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Bigg Boss 19 journey has already witnessed some surprising turns, and the double eviction of digital creator Nagma Mirajkar and international actress Natalia Janoszek on September 14 came as a shock to many viewers. Nagma, who entered the show with her long-time partner Awez Darbar, opened up about her unexpected exit through an emotional Instagram post, leaving fans teary-eyed.

Nagma Mirajkar's heartfelt Instagram post

Sharing a heartfelt reel, Nagma wrote, 'Ke dil abhi bhara nahi, I never thought I will be out so soon. Apologies to my fans if I disappointed them.. I wasn’t at my best health-wise, but even in that, I discovered so much about myself.. these are lessons I’ll carry with me forever.' She went on to express gratitude for the opportunity, recalling every laugh, tear, and memory from her time inside the house.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The influencer also showed unwavering support for Awez, saying her 'heart is still inside that house' and she will continue rooting for him. 'I can't wait to see him shine the way I know he will,' she added, while also giving a special mention to her fellow contestants who made her journey memorable.

Awez Darbar and fans stand by Nagma

Inside the house, Awez too was seen visibly emotional, telling Farah Khan, 'Ma’am, ye bhot strong hai, talented hai,' while revealing that Nagma had been unwell for the past two weeks and thus couldn’t perform to her full potential. Nagma, on a lighter note, quipped, 'Main bahar shaadi ki tayari karti rehti hoon.'

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 19: Abhishek Bajaj, Shehbaz Badesha to be evicted from Salman Khan's show after physical fight? Details inside

Fans poured love into her comment section, calling her the 'purest soul' of the house. Awez’s sister, Anam Darbar, also wrote, 'PURE SOUL yeh toh bas shurwaaat hai Najjo.'

While her journey in Bigg Boss 19 ends here, Nagma’s presence and charm have clearly left a lasting impact on fans.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Women in THIS tourist country rent boyfriends to escape family marriage pressure
Women in THIS tourist country rent boyfriends to escape family marriage pressure
Robinson’s rally in London: ‘Whether you choose violence...’, Elon Musk sends message to protestors, ask them to...
Robinson’s rally in London: ‘Whether you choose violence...’, Elon Musk sends me
Erika Kirk breaks silence after husband Charlie Kirk was shot dead: ‘Cries of a widow…’
Erika Kirk breaks silence after husband Charlie Kirk was shot dead: ‘Cries of...
Soha Ali Khan reveals terrifying moment in Italy, recalls being flashed in broad daylight
Soha Ali Khan reveals terrifying moment in Italy, recalls being flashed
Donald Trump's ex-aide's BIG statement on US Ambassador pick for India: 'Sergio Gor not qualified'
Donald Trump's ex-aide's BIG statement on US Ambassador pick for India
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE