Bigg Boss 19: Nagma Mirajkar apologises to fans after eviction, has THIS message for Awez Darbar: 'While my journey ends...'

Nagma Mirajkar, evicted from Bigg Boss 19, shared an emotional note on Instagram, thanking fans, supporting Awez Darbar, and calling the journey unforgettable.

Bigg Boss 19 journey has already witnessed some surprising turns, and the double eviction of digital creator Nagma Mirajkar and international actress Natalia Janoszek on September 14 came as a shock to many viewers. Nagma, who entered the show with her long-time partner Awez Darbar, opened up about her unexpected exit through an emotional Instagram post, leaving fans teary-eyed.

Nagma Mirajkar's heartfelt Instagram post

Sharing a heartfelt reel, Nagma wrote, 'Ke dil abhi bhara nahi, I never thought I will be out so soon. Apologies to my fans if I disappointed them.. I wasn’t at my best health-wise, but even in that, I discovered so much about myself.. these are lessons I’ll carry with me forever.' She went on to express gratitude for the opportunity, recalling every laugh, tear, and memory from her time inside the house.

The influencer also showed unwavering support for Awez, saying her 'heart is still inside that house' and she will continue rooting for him. 'I can't wait to see him shine the way I know he will,' she added, while also giving a special mention to her fellow contestants who made her journey memorable.

Awez Darbar and fans stand by Nagma

Inside the house, Awez too was seen visibly emotional, telling Farah Khan, 'Ma’am, ye bhot strong hai, talented hai,' while revealing that Nagma had been unwell for the past two weeks and thus couldn’t perform to her full potential. Nagma, on a lighter note, quipped, 'Main bahar shaadi ki tayari karti rehti hoon.'

Fans poured love into her comment section, calling her the 'purest soul' of the house. Awez’s sister, Anam Darbar, also wrote, 'PURE SOUL… yeh toh bas shurwaaat hai Najjo.'

While her journey in Bigg Boss 19 ends here, Nagma’s presence and charm have clearly left a lasting impact on fans.