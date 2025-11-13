FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
ENTERTAINMENT

Bigg Boss 19: Mridul Tiwari's shocking mid-week eviction leaves fans outraged, call it 'most useless...'

Amidst the ongoing competition for the winner's trophy and title, the Salman Khan-hosted show introduced a new segment called the Captaincy Task.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Nov 13, 2025, 07:05 PM IST

Bigg Boss 19: Mridul Tiwari's shocking mid-week eviction leaves fans outraged, call it 'most useless...'
Bigg Boss 19 is nearing its finale, and each episode is becoming more exciting than ever. In the latest episode of the reality show, the makers opened the doors to fans to vote for the first time, much to the housemates' excitement. This led to Mridul Tiwari's midweek elimination, causing a major uproar on social media.

Amidst the ongoing competition for the winner's trophy and title, the Salman Khan-hosted show introduced a new segment called the Captaincy Task. On Wednesday, a group of people entered the Bigg Boss 19 house to participate in the live audience voting. This unexpected move surprised not only the viewers but also the housemates.

Subsequently, Bigg Boss revealed that Gaurav Khanna and Shahbaz Badesha received the most votes, confirming their position as contenders for captaincy. Meanwhile, in a shocking turn of events, Mridul was eliminated from the show after receiving the fewest votes from the fans invited to the show.

Watch the video here:

 

 

Mridul's exit from the Bigg Boss house was emotional, with housemates shedding tears and hugging him as they bid him farewell. The recently evicted contestant also displayed gratitude and humility, apologising to the other housemates for his behaviour and antics so far on the show. However, the other housemates were also seen expressing their appreciation for him. Shahbaz even gave him a loving kiss on the cheek, while Gaurav appeared deeply saddened by the loss of his co-star and friend.

Meanwhile, Mridul's fans were angered by the show makers' decision, and social media was flooded with their reactions. One user wrote, "How long will this continue with NCR? Every year, a person from NCR is selected just to increase TRP. Everyone knows that those from NCR have the potential to win, but these people end their journey midway. NCR has a lot of potential. Pure Soul, you have won our hearts."

Echoing the same sentiment, another said, "Mridul Bhai has been wronged. The sentiments of millions of our brothers who supported their younger brother Mridul so much and sent him to the Bigg Boss house have been betrayed. The truth will soon be revealed. UP-Delhi-Haryana-MP-Rajasthan: Sorry, I couldn't bring the trophy for you. He was thrown out through unfair eviction."

Following Mridul's exit, the current contestants on the show are Gaurav Khanna, Malti Chahar, Shahbaz Badesha, Amaal Malik, Tanya Mittal, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunika Sadanand, Farhana Bhatt, and Pranit More.

Bigg Boss 19 finale is expected to take place on December 7 on Jio Cinema and Colors TV.

Also read: Thalaivar 173: Director Sundar C shockingly opts out of Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan film; says 'there are moments when...'

 

