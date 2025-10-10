Bigg Boss 19: Malti Chahar claims Tanya Mittal kissed Amaal Malik's....; video goes viral

In the recent episode, Bigg Boss introduced a new twist in the captaincy task, excluding all former captains from competing; instead, their portraits were used as puzzle pieces. After the task ended, Malti, while talking to Neelam, claimed that Tanya kissed Amaal's photo during the task.

Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss see love blooming between the contestants each season. In the ongoing Bigg Boss 19, Tanya Mittal and Amaal Mallik have been speculated to have feelings for each other. Although they haven't admitted it, netizens believe that romance is indeed brewing between the two. Amid this, their co-contestant and wild card entry, Malti Chahar, has made a shocking claim, raising eyebrows. She recently claimed that Tanya Mittal kissed Amaal Mallik’s photo during a task. The video of the same has gone viral, triggering mixed reactions online.

What happened

In the recent episode, Bigg Boss introduced a new twist in the captaincy task, excluding all former captains from competing; instead, their portraits were used as puzzle pieces. In the first round, Nehal and Neelam faced off, while the next round saw Ashnoor and Gaurav competing, and the third round saw Mridul and Shehbaz competing in a friendly rivalry. The captaincy task then continued with Malti and Tanya facing off once again, this time with Amaal acting as the sanchalak. Initially, the task proceeded peacefully, but things took a turn when Malti commented on Tanya's family, causing Tanya emotional distress. Despite this, Tanya composed herself and won the round. However, she later broke down, concerned about how the incident might be perceived outside the house.

After the task ended, Malti, while talking to Neelam, claimed that Tanya kissed Amaal's photo during the task. However, the footage, as shown in the episode, does not clearly reveal the same.





What did Malti claim?

"Mere saamne, literally mere saamne usne Amaal ke photo ko kiss kiya. Woh jab leti thi tab woh kiss kar rahi thi. Maine usko poocha woh brick phekne se pehle tereko kiss karna hai, kehti hai kaisi baat kar rahi mujhse? Matlab pehle woh khud kiss kar rahi hai mere saamne, tum logon ko nahi dikhta hai, mere saamne usne kiya. Bade samartly karrti hai woh cheezein, (In front of me, literally in front of me, she kissed Amaal's photo. She was kissing it while she was lying down. I asked her, do you want to kiss me before throwing the brick? She said, what are you saying to me? Meaning, first she herself is kissing me in front of me, you people cannot see it, she did it in front of me. She does those things very cleverly), "Malti was heard saying in the episode.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 19, which began premiering on August 24, 2025, features a diverse lineup of contestants, including Amaal Malik, Tanya Mittal, Abhishek Bajaj, and Ashnoor Kaur, among others.



