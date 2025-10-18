FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
ENTERTAINMENT

Bigg Boss 19: Gauahar Khan supports Farrhana Bhatt against Amaal Mallik who called her 'B-grade' actress: 'Brought out gandi...'

The drama began when Farrhana tore Neelam's letter from home as part of the task, leaving Neelam heartbroken and in tears. Several contestants condemned Farhana's move, but she remained calm and unaffected, which angered Amaal Malik.

Latest News

IANS

Updated : Oct 18, 2025, 06:39 AM IST | Edited by : Varsha Agarwal

Bigg Boss 19: Gauahar Khan supports Farrhana Bhatt against Amaal Mallik who called her 'B-grade' actress: 'Brought out gandi...'
Former Bigg Boss winner Gauahar Khan has come out in support of contestant Farrhana Bhatt after a major altercation erupted between her and singer Amaal Malik on the latest episode of Bigg Boss 19.

Taking to her social media account, Gauahar praised Farrhana's attitude during the intense episode. She wrote, “Farrhana is a mood! I thought she was right in her own way. But it brought out the gandi zubaan of the whole house.

Felt bad for Neelam, but it’s a game — it happens.” She added humorously about one of the viral moments of the episode, saying, ‘The line was Tanya’s – “Main rona nahi chahti, warna main beemar ho jaoongi.” Hahahahaha! I can’t stop laughing. Arre rona nahi aa raha toh mat ro naa. Too much fun.” In another post, Gauahar continued her praise, stating, “The housemates made Farrhana the queen! Love it!”
 

The drama began when Farrhana tore Neelam's letter from home as part of the task, leaving Neelam heartbroken and in tears. Several contestants condemned Farhana's move, but she remained calm and unaffected, which angered Amaal Malik. During a heated exchange, Amaal lost his temper and hurled personal insults, calling Farrhana a B-grade actress and saying that nobody would even cast her in a single movie. He went on to further drag her family into the argument, calling her mother ghatiya and B-grade as well.

The remarks left housemates shocked, with several contestants finally making Amaal apologise. Amaal even lost his temper during a confrontation. And what began as a verbal argument escalated dramatically when Amaal not only multiplied but also smashed Farrhana's dinner plate and flung it across, further scaring the entire house. He also went ahead and broke the plate.

This act has got Amal to receive a lot of flak from netizens.

(Except for the headline, the story hasn't been edited by DNA staff but is directly published from IANS)

