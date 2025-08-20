Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Bigg boss 19: From Tejasswi-Karan to Aly-Jasmine, 5 iconic couples from Salman Khan show

With Bigg Boss 19 about to unfold its drama, it’s the perfect time to revisit five memorable love stories that blossomed in the house. These journeys defined seasons and captured hearts, here’s a look back at the couples who found love amid the chaos.

Rishika Baranwal

Aug 20, 2025

Bigg boss 19: From Tejasswi-Karan to Aly-Jasmine, 5 iconic couples from Salman Khan show

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra

Untitled-design-1They met and fell in love on Bigg Boss 15. Despite knowing each other before the show, it was the intense atmosphere inside that solidified their bond. Today, their relationship remains strong, they travel together, jointly own properties, and share a beautiful life post-show.

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin

Untitled-design-2On Bigg Boss 14, their friendship blossomed into love amid theatrics and game-play. Known affectionately as 'JasLy,' the pair openly expressed their feelings later in the season and continue to be one of the most endearing couples to emerge from the show.

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary

Untitled-design-3Their romance ignited during Bigg Boss 9, complete with a heart-shaped paratha proposal in the house. Since then, their relationship flourished, leading to marriage in 2018 and parenthood. Despite ups and downs, their bond has only grown stronger with time.

ALSO READ: Tejasswi Prakash to Aly Goni: 7 Bigg Boss contestants who took home paychecks in crores

Chum Darang and Karanveer Mehra

Untitled-design-4What began as a sweet bond on Bigg Boss 18 has now blossomed into love. Chum Darang and Karanveer Mehra recently confirmed that they are dating, making them one of the newest couples to find love inside the Bigg Boss house.

Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz

Untitled-design-5Love bloomed in Bigg Boss 13 between Himanshi and Asim, continuing beyond the show for four years. Their relationship ended amicably in late 2023, with both citing religious differences and expressing mutual respect for each other.

 

