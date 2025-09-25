Bigg Boss 19: From Tanya Mittal’s rare photos to Nehal Chudasama’s fitness journey – contestants’ dramatic transformations

Bigg Boss 19 contestants are making waves not just for their on-screen presence but also with their stunning personal transformations. Let's take a look at their inspirational journey.

The latest season of Bigg Boss 19 has been keeping audiences hooked with drama, emotional moments, and surprising moments. Along with the on-screen entertainment, social media has been buzzing with old pictures and videos of contestants, showcasing their shocking transformations over the years.

Nehal Chudasama's w eight t ransformation

Nehal Chudasama, who recently faced eviction but is currently in the secret room, has become a fan favourite for her bold and straightforward nature. However, what has truly left fans in awe is her incredible weight loss journey. Old photos and videos reveal a completely unrecognisable version of Nehal from her early modelling days.

Kunickaa Sadanand's l ife b eyond Bollywood

Once a popular Bollywood actress, Kunickaa Sadanand is now making headlines inside the Bigg Boss 19 house. After leaving films, she moved to the USA with her former husband and even pursued law, successfully fighting several cases.

Baseer Ali is r efined as the s tyle i con

Baseer Ali is another contestant whose transformation has surprised fans. Many remember him from his Roadies and Splitsvilla days, where his style was raw and edgy. Fast forward to today, and Baseer has undergone not just a look change but a complete style evolution.

Zeishan Quadri's s urprising c hanges

Zeishan Quadri, known for his strong personality inside the house, has also experienced a major transformation over the years. While his tough, outspoken persona has remained unchanged, his appearance has evolved significantly.

Tanya Mittal u nseen p hotos

Tanya Mittal has surprised fans with unseen pictures from her modelling days that have recently surfaced on social media. Inside the Bigg Boss house, she is mostly seen promoting Indian ethnic wear, carrying a graceful and traditional look. But her throwback photos from college and modelling days reveal a very different side of her.

Gaurav Khanna was once a boy-next-door

Actor Gaurav Khanna has always enjoyed a strong fan following because of his charming screen presence. But what has surprised many is that in his initial days in the industry, he looked like the boy next door.

