Kunickaa Sadanand defends Pranit More after ₹370 biryani controversy: ‘I hope people forgive you’

Stand-up comedian Pranit More recently facing backlashes over ₹370 biryani controversy after that his friend form Bigg Boss 19 came in support and said 'I hope people forgive you'.

After the viral ₹370 biryani controversy Stand-up comedian Pranit More has received support from actress Kunickaa Sadanand. They both have participated in the show Bigg Boss 19 and on his recent apology video, Kunickaa urged people to give him a second chance.

Kunickaa Sadanand comes out in support

Recently, Pranit has shared an apology video addressing the controversy surrounding a crowd-work segment from one of his shows. After her friend from Bigg Boss 19 reacted to the video, Kunickaa praised him for taking responsibility for his actions.

And she talked about the comedian and said that he is 'a good boy with the right values.' She wrote that entertainers can sometimes get carried away during crowd work when audiences react and laugh. With that, she also said while mistakes happen, admitting them requires courage. And in the comment section of the viral video, she also wrote that 'I hope people forgive you, and I also hope people change their attitude towards women and girls.'

Actor reflects on deep-rooted mindsets

Kunickaa said further that Pranit wasn't responsible for setting up the mindset that brought the whole controversy in the first place. Instead, she framed it like a bigger social problem, shaped over time by continuous objectification and these outdated attitudes aimed at women.

She seemed confident that Pranit would take something from what happened and come back later with better content or maybe a more thoughtful approach. The message ended with encouragement, basically asking him to stay strong, remain mindful, and keep going, even with all of that noise around it.

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What sparked the controversy?

A clip goes viral from the recent Pranit’s show, and after that, the show and comedian face massive backlash. The episode is about crowd work, and the audience member Himanshu Jangra spoke about spending ₹370 on a plate of chicken biryani during a date and suggested he deserved a 'return' on that expense. The remarks drew widespread criticism on social media for promoting problematic attitudes towards consent and relationships. Himanshu later apologised for his comments.