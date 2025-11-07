FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Entertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Bigg Boss 19 ending soon? Salman Khan’s reality show’s grand finale set for THIS date

Another industry insider explained that with host Salman Khan's upcoming film, 'Battle of Galwan,' already scheduled, managing logistics would have been difficult.

Shweta Singh

Updated : Nov 07, 2025, 11:34 PM IST

Bigg Boss 19 ending soon? Salman Khan’s reality show’s grand finale set for THIS date
Like every year, the contestants of 'Bigg Boss 19' are moving on quickly as the season finale draws closer. However, given the heightened drama and rivalry, several reports suggested that the Salman Khan-hosted show would be extended for a few more weeks. According to India Today's exclusive sources, these discussions were merely speculation, and the show has not been extended.

The source told us, "There are no plans to extend the season. Bigg Boss 19 has been a success in every way, yet we wanted to stick to the scheduled 15-week run. There was no discussion about extending the season – we don't know how it became a viral topic."

Another industry insider explained that with host Salman Khan's upcoming film, 'Battle of Galwan,' already scheduled, managing logistics would have been difficult. Therefore, even if the team had considered an extension, it would have been difficult to implement. And now, given the 15-week schedule, Bigg Boss Season 19's finale will take place on December 7.

Recently speaking to India Today, Bigg Boss 19 producer Rishi Negi explained how every year there comes a moment when Salman claims he no longer wants to host the show—often saying it will be his last. Speaking about this, Negi admitted that there have been several seasons when Salman has expressed his desire to leave the show after it ends.

"But I think he also has a deep emotional connection to the show now. And you can see it when he's on stage because the way he engages in a discussion or an issue, as we call it, comes from within. I think although there have been seasons when he said, 'I can't do this anymore,' we've been lucky that he's always said yes in the end. Long before the show starts, we sit down with him, talk to him, brief him on the broadcast plans—all of that," the producer concluded.

New episodes of 'Bigg Boss 19' air at 9 pm on Jio Hotstar and at 10:30 pm on Colors TV.

Also read: Not Amrita Rao, but THIS actress was the first choice in Farah Khan's 'Main Hoon Na': ‘We had initially finalised...'

 

