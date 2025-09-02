Add DNA as a Preferred Source
HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Bigg Boss 19 Contestants’ Education Qualification: From Gaurav Khanna to Ashnoor Kaur

Here's a look at Bigg Boss 19 contestants' diverse educational achievements, proving brains and talent go hand in hand with entertainment and stardom.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Sep 02, 2025, 11:14 AM IST

Bigg Boss 19 Contestants’ Education Qualification: From Gaurav Khanna to Ashnoor Kaur
    The latest season of Bigg Boss 19's bold personalities are already making waves on social media. But beyond the glitz, glamour, and heated showdowns, each contestant carries a unique educational background that adds depth to their journey. Let’s take a closer look at the qualifications of the housemates. 

    Gaurav Khanna

    Gaurav Khanna was born on December 11, 1981. He holds an MBA degree and has worked in an IT firm before embarking on his acting career. Despite keeping a distance from reality shows until now, Gaurav’s popularity has never sunk.

     

    Amaal Mallik

    Amaal Mallik, one of Bollywood’s celebrated music composers, was born on June 16, 1990. He studied at Jamnabai Narsee School and completed his Bachelor of Commerce from N.M. College, Mumbai. His musical foundation is strong; he trained in piano and earned a degree in Western classical, jazz, and rock from Trinity College of Music.

    Ashnoor Kaur

    Ashnoor Kaur, born May 3, 2004, has been a beloved child actress who transitioned gracefully into mature roles. She earned a Bachelor of Mass Media degree from Jai Hind College after completing her schooling at Ryan International School.

    Awez Darbar

    Dancer and choreographer Awez Darbar was born on March 16, 1993. He graduated from LTM College in Mumbai before social media fame. With millions of followers across platforms, Darbar continues to win hearts through creativity and collaborations.

    Tanya Mittal

    Entrepreneur and influencer Tanya Mittal was born on September 27, 2000. She graduated with a degree in Architecture from Chandigarh University. With her social media presence and Miss Asia Tourism Universe title, she is one of the most versatile contestants.

    Mridul Tiwari

    Content creator Mridul Tiwari graduated from Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut. Known for his light-hearted humour, he gained immense popularity online. His entry into Bigg Boss 19 was cemented after he won a voting round against Shehbaz Badeshah, Shehnaaz Gill’s brother.

    Baseer Ali

    Reality TV star Baseer Ali, born September 5, 1995, graduated from St. Mary’s College, Hyderabad. After winning a reality show, he grew into a digital influencer, known for his bold personality and strong opinions.

