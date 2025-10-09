Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Entertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Bigg Boss 19: Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar mock Tanya Mittal’s ‘baklava’ remark in viral airport video

Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar’s playful 'baklava' joke at the airport sparked laughs online, reminding fans of Tanya Mittal’s viral Bigg Boss remark.

Latest News

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Oct 09, 2025, 04:07 PM IST

Content creators Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar were recently spotted at the Mumbai airport, where their lighthearted banter with photographers instantly became a trending moment online. The couple, who was recently evicted from Bigg Boss 19, shared a cheerful exchange that seemed to reference fellow contestant Tanya Mittal’s viral 'baklava' remark from the show.

Awez and Nagma’s viral airport moment

In a video doing rounds on social media, Awez can be heard saying, 'Hum baklava kha ke aa rahe hain (We have come after eating baklava),' prompting Nagma to burst into laughter. The fun continued as he added, 'Aap logon ke liye bhi baklava laaye hain, chahiye kya (We have got baklava for you also, would you like to have it?)' before offering the dessert box to paparazzi.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The clip quickly amused fans, with many interpreting it as a subtle tongue-in-cheek reference to Tanya Mittal’s over-the-top statement inside the Bigg Boss house. Tanya had gone viral earlier for claiming she flies to Dubai to eat baklava and visits Agra for coffee by the Taj Mahal, drawing both amusement and criticism from viewers.

The couple’s journey and Bigg Boss 19 buzz

Awez Darbar, the son of veteran music composer Ismail Darbar, is a dancer, choreographer, and social media sensation known for his viral reels and collaborations. His fiancée, Nagma Mirajkar, is equally popular for her engaging digital content and dance videos. The two enjoy a massive fan base and were among the most loved couples on Bigg Boss 19, especially after Awez’s romantic on-air proposal to Nagma.

This season of Bigg Boss 19, themed 'Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar', features a dynamic mix of celebrities, influencers, and musicians, with a format that gives housemates more power in shaping the game’s direction.

