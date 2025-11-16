Bigg Boss 19: Anuj Sachdeva comes out in support of Gaurav Khanna against fake allegations, says 'Its funny that man like Amaal...'

He also criticised Amaal Malik, who made derogatory remarks about his mother while discussing his heritage.

Actor Anuj Sachdeva recently stood up for his friend and "Bigg Boss 19" contestant Gaurav Khanna. Calling Gaurav genuine, Anuj also criticised those who accused him of being fake. He also criticised Amaal Malik, who made derogatory remarks about his mother while discussing his heritage.

Taking to Instagram, Anuj shared a video, saying, "I want to tell everyone who are saying that he is not like this and pretending to be nice for the past four months. I have known him for 15 years. It is a surprise to you all that this man is exactly like that. Unfortunately, for contestants like Farrhana, Amaal, Shehbaz, for them, it is a surprise. Maybe they never came across a righteous man in their lives. But I can vouch for Gaurav. Any man can't act for over 3 – 4 months, no matter how big an actor he is. So, you people are testing his patience."

"He is a well-deserving winner, whether he picks the trophy or not. He deserves to be where he is. And he is not going to lose. It's funny that a man like Amaal (Mallik) who talks about his legacy, surprisingly uses abusive language about women, speaks ill of someone's mother. He has done it repeatedly. This is called upbringing. So it doesn't happen to a man with an ordinary legacy," he added.

'Bigg Boss 19' kicked off on August 24, with a new theme of 'Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar' (Housemates' government). The theme states that the house will be run by the contestants’ like in a democracy, and Bigg Boss will not interfere in the day to day matters.

