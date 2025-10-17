Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik loses his cool on Farrhana Bhatt, says, 'Tu aur teri maa dono...'

Amaal Mallik and Farrhana Bhatt’s fight in Bigg Boss 19 turned ugly after Farrhana shredded Neelam Giri’s letter, prompting Amaal to hurl abusive remarks at her and her mother.

The latest captaincy task in Bigg Boss 19 has turned the house into a battlefield after a major clash erupted between Farrhana Bhatt and Amaal Mallik. The drama unfolded when Farrhana refused to deliver Neelam Giri’s letter from her family, a move that left the contestants furious and triggered an emotional storm inside the house.

As per the task, a pigeon delivered envelopes containing family letters for the housemates. Each round had a sanchalak whose letter was hidden in the pile, and the one who found it had to decide, shred the letter to stay in the captaincy race or hand it over and lose the chance. While Baseer Ali, Amaal Mallik, Gaurav Khanna and Nehal Chudasama chose humanity over the game and sacrificed their captaincy contention, Farrhana decided to shred Neelam’s letter, inviting massive backlash.

Amaal s natches Farrhana’s p late, f ight t urns ug ly

The argument escalated when Amaal Mallik, visibly angered by Farrhana’s act, snatched her lunch plate while she was eating and hurled insults at her and her mother. He shouted, 'S**la C-grade po*n filmon mein mauka na mile tujhe,' and further declared, 'If I come to myself, your mother will have to come and save you.' When Farrhana replied, 'My mom wouldn’t even talk to someone like you,' Amaal retorted, 'Tu aur teri mummy dono B-grade hai.'

Farrhana hit back, calling him a 'B-grade person' and accused him of targeting women. Neelam and Malti joined in mocking her, saying, 'Tum ladki bhi nahi ho, ghatiya aurat.' Despite housemates like Baseer and Abhishek trying to calm the situation, Amaal refused to back down. He warned, 'Tereko khaana dene Salman sir he aayenge ab.'

With Malti Chahar siding with Amaal and tensions running high, the Bigg Boss 19 house stands divided, setting the stage for an explosive Weekend Ka Vaar.