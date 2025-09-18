Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Entertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik accuses Anu Malik of mistreating his father, says 'meri mom ko bahut kuch sunaya gaya when she was..'

On Bigg Boss 19, Amaal Mallik made emotional revelations about his family, alleging that his uncle Anu Malik sabotaged his father Daboo Malik’s career, forcing him into depression and confidence pills, while also recalling his mother’s hardships and a traumatic childhood incident.

Latest News

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Sep 18, 2025, 11:36 AM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik accuses Anu Malik of mistreating his father, says 'meri mom ko bahut kuch sunaya gaya when she was..'
Bigg Boss 19: In a candid conversation with Baseer Ali on Salman Khan's show, music composer Amaal Mallik made shocking revelations about his troubled family ties with uncle Anu Malik. He began by praising Anu for carrying forward their grandfather Sardar Mallik’s legacy, noting how the year of his own debut track 'Sooraj Duba Hai' coincided with Anu's hit 'Moh Moh Ke Dhaage.' However, Amaal said what hurt most was Anu's treatment of his father, Daboo Malik.

He recounted a painful episode when his father was called for a studio recording, only to later discover at a Yari Road music shop that the same song had already released years earlier in Udit Narayan’s voice. 'He just called my dad for a mock recording… muted Udit ji's voice and made him believe he was giving him a chance,' Amaal shared. He revealed his father was devastated, began taking confidence pills, and never truly recovered. Calling his uncle 'an evil heart,' Amaal further blamed his aunt for changing family equations, adding that 'wives are a big issue.' He recalled that until their teenage years, the family bonds were strong before bitterness crept in.

Childhood trauma and mother's hardships

Amaal also described a distressing childhood memory from age seven during Juhu floods. Stranded in chest-deep water, he waved to his uncle's family for help, but they locked their car doors and drove off, leaving him in danger near open manholes. 'That’s why I'm aggressive, I have wound trauma,' he confessed, crediting a friend's wife who rescued him.

He further revealed how his mother suffered in a joint family, being overworked even during pregnancy. One day, frustrated, she smashed her hand against a cupboard. Despite this, Amaal credited her resilience and his father's generosity for their success, saying, 'Mere baap jaisa dildaar banda aaj bhi nahi.'

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more.
