Bigg Boss 19: Akshay Kumar confesses regret over not featuring Amaal Mallik's talent in films, requests him to...

The latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 19 turned into a melody-filled evening as Akshay Kumar, who stepped in as host, heaped praise on contestant Amaal Mallik. Known primarily as a composer, Amaal surprised many, including Akshay, with his singing talent inside the house.

Akshay admitted on stage that he had always admired Amaal’s compositions but only recently realised his gift for singing. The superstar went on to say that if he had known earlier, he would have asked Amaal to sing all the songs he composed for Akshay’s films. The compliment left Amaal visibly moved, and he thanked Akshay for his encouraging words.

Wow! #AkshayKumar himself asked #AmaalMallik to sing "Soch Na Sake" #ArshadWarsi also said he knows Amaal Malik for a long time and Amaal has been very passionate about music and used to practice music a lot in childhood #BiggBoss19 #BiggBoss pic.twitter.com/CFr5YDtKZr — JustCallMeMaya (@callmemohmaya) September 13, 2025

Arshad Warsi, who joined Akshay in co-hosting the episode, also lauded Amaal’s voice. At Akshay’s request, Amaal sang the chartbuster Soch Na Sake from Akshay’s 2016 film Airlift — a track he had originally composed. The performance drew applause and added to the celebratory vibe of the evening.

Amaal’s journey in Bigg Boss 19 has been quite the transformation. Initially criticised for being laid back and spending too much time sleeping, he turned things around after Salman Khan advised him to step up. Since then, he has been seen actively taking stands and voicing his opinions strongly in the house.

Outside the reality show, Amaal remains one of Bollywood’s most loved music directors, with hits like Sooraj Dooba Hain (Roy), Main Hoon Hero Tera (Hero), and Kar Gayi Chull (Kapoor & Sons) to his credit.