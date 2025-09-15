Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Bigg Boss 19: Abhishek Bajaj, Shehbaz Badesha to be evicted from Salman Khan's show after physical fight? Details inside

Abhishek Bajaj and Shehbaz Badesha’s heated verbal exchange turned physical, leading Bigg Boss 19 to take stern action against both contestants. Know what Bigg Boss 19 makers' decision was?

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Sep 15, 2025, 12:09 PM IST

Bigg Boss 19: Abhishek Bajaj, Shehbaz Badesha to be evicted from Salman Khan's show after physical fight? Details inside
The Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 19 has been witnessing dramatic twists, fiery arguments, and intense tasks. In the third week, the show saw another major showdown between Abhishek Bajaj and Shehbaz Badesha escalated into a physical fight. A kitchen dispute spiralled into one of the most explosive confrontations of the season, resulting in Abhishek and Shehbaz's nomination for the entire season.

What happened?

Reportedly, the chaos began with Captain Amaal Mallik clashing with Nehal over cooking duties. Kunickaa expressed her frustration, claiming Amaal had ignored her repeated reminders to get the kitchen drawer cleaned. Abhishek then remarked, “Respect kamani hoti hai,” which triggered Shehbaz, and he stepped in to defend Kunickaa. He attacked Abhishek, saying that he should be respectful, as she is the one who cooks for them, while pointing out his hypocrisy. The verbal spat intensified, with Abhishek warning Shehbaz to 'stay in his limits.' However, the altercation turned physical, as the two men began pushing each other, prompting housemates to intervene. 

Following the brawl, Bigg Boss 19 made a stern call after carefully reviewing the footage. The makers announced that both Abhishek and Shehbaz would remain nominated for elimination throughout the entire season, regardless of weekly tasks or performances. This is one of the strictest punishments in Bigg Boss history, which has served as a clear reminder of the zero-tolerance policy for violence inside Bigg Boss.

Bigg Boss 19 double elimination

Meanwhile, Farah Khan hosted the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode in which she announced a double elimination. Nagma Mirajkar and Natalia Janoszek became the first two contestants to leave the reality show after receiving the lowest votes. As soon as Farah Khan took Nagma's name, Awez Darbar broke down into tears. Nagma couldn't control her tears and hugged Awez.  “She is very strong, and everything I have been taught about social media is because of her. Mujhe toh pata bhi nahi tha social media kaisa chalta hai, kya hota hai, I was always focused about my dancing, but she taught me,” Awez said emotionally. As the housemates gathered around to bid goodbye, it turned into one of the most emotional moments of the season so far.

 

