Bigg Boss 19: 5 ugly fights that shook Salman Khan's show over the years

With Bigg Boss 19 underway, here’s a throwback to five meltdowns that pushed the show to its limits; iconic, chaotic, and unforgettable. From expulsions to an on-air arrest, these clashes changed the game and the rulebook.

Swami Om vs Bani J and Rohan Mehra (Season 10)

During a task, Swami Om threw urine on Bani and Rohan; an act that led to his immediate expulsion from the house. One of the show’s most shocking moments, it triggered nationwide outrage.

Dolly Bindra vs Manoj Tiwari/Shweta Tiwari (Season 4 )

A kitchen spat over eggs detonated into a scream-fest that etched Dolly’s 'Baap pe mat jaana' line into BB folklore. The fallout saw massive house backlash and near-boycotts.

Armaan Kohli vs Sofia Hayat (Season 7)

After Sofia filed an assault complaint over an on-show altercation, police entered the BB set and arrested Armaan. The unprecedented mid-season development stunned viewers.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss: Not only Salman Khan but THESE Bollywood stars have hosted the show too

Archana Gautam vs Shiv Thakare (Season 16)

A heated argument spiraled when Archana grabbed Shiv by the neck, prompting her immediate eviction under BB’s zero-tolerance policy on physical violence (she later re-entered).

Asim Riaz vs Sidharth Shukla (Season 13, 2019)

Once close friends, Asim and Sidharth’s bond turned into one of Bigg Boss 13’s ugliest rivalries. A heated task argument escalated into pushing, name-calling, and repeated clashes, leaving the house divided and fans polarised.