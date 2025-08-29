Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Bigg Boss 19: 5 ugly fights that shook Salman Khan's show over the years

With Bigg Boss 19 underway, here’s a throwback to five meltdowns that pushed the show to its limits; iconic, chaotic, and unforgettable. From expulsions to an on-air arrest, these clashes changed the game and the rulebook.

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Aug 29, 2025, 01:25 PM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

Bigg Boss 19: 5 ugly fights that shook Salman Khan's show over the years
    Swami Om vs Bani J and Rohan Mehra (Season 10)

    During a task, Swami Om threw urine on Bani and Rohan; an act that led to his immediate expulsion from the house. One of the show’s most shocking moments, it triggered nationwide outrage.

    Dolly Bindra vs Manoj Tiwari/Shweta Tiwari (Season 4)

    A kitchen spat over eggs detonated into a scream-fest that etched Dolly’s 'Baap pe mat jaana' line into BB folklore. The fallout saw massive house backlash and near-boycotts.

    Armaan Kohli vs Sofia Hayat (Season 7)

    After Sofia filed an assault complaint over an on-show altercation, police entered the BB set and arrested Armaan. The unprecedented mid-season development stunned viewers.

    ALSO READ: Bigg Boss: Not only Salman Khan but THESE Bollywood stars have hosted the show too

    Archana Gautam vs Shiv Thakare (Season 16)

    A heated argument spiraled when Archana grabbed Shiv by the neck, prompting her immediate eviction under BB’s zero-tolerance policy on physical violence (she later re-entered).

    Asim Riaz vs Sidharth Shukla (Season 13, 2019)

    Once close friends, Asim and Sidharth’s bond turned into one of Bigg Boss 13’s ugliest rivalries. A heated task argument escalated into pushing, name-calling, and repeated clashes, leaving the house divided and fans polarised.

