Bigg Boss 19: 5 ugly fights that shook Salman Khan's show over the years

From struggles to transformation: Neha Bhasin credits keto for her fitness and mental wellness
RIL AGM: Mukesh Ambani shares BIG update on Reliance Jio IPO, says it will be listed in...
Bigg Boss 19 creates HISTORY, Salman Khan's show records biggest opening on OTT in India, beats Bigg Boss 18's...
'My overconfidence made me lose': Gukesh D reminisces about moments after first World Championship match
Esha Deol took 30 years to meet Dharmendra's first wife; Hema Malini said, 'I have never spoken about Prakash but...'
What is Daruma Doll to be gifted to PM Modi during Japan visit? Know it's India connection here
Why does US call Ukraine war 'Modi's war'? Does it want to derail Zelenskyy's India visit, Modi-Putin talks?
Were 50% tariffs on India due to US President Trump's 'personal pique'? Jefferies claims real reason is not Russian oil purchase but...
'Like automobiles, India, Japan can recreate same magic in batteries, semiconductors': PM Modi
Dinner before sunset? Here’s why Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Malaika Arora and other celebs follow this rule
ENTERTAINMENT
With Bigg Boss 19 underway, here’s a throwback to five meltdowns that pushed the show to its limits; iconic, chaotic, and unforgettable. From expulsions to an on-air arrest, these clashes changed the game and the rulebook.
During a task, Swami Om threw urine on Bani and Rohan; an act that led to his immediate expulsion from the house. One of the show’s most shocking moments, it triggered nationwide outrage.
A kitchen spat over eggs detonated into a scream-fest that etched Dolly’s 'Baap pe mat jaana' line into BB folklore. The fallout saw massive house backlash and near-boycotts.
After Sofia filed an assault complaint over an on-show altercation, police entered the BB set and arrested Armaan. The unprecedented mid-season development stunned viewers.
ALSO READ: Bigg Boss: Not only Salman Khan but THESE Bollywood stars have hosted the show too
A heated argument spiraled when Archana grabbed Shiv by the neck, prompting her immediate eviction under BB’s zero-tolerance policy on physical violence (she later re-entered).
Once close friends, Asim and Sidharth’s bond turned into one of Bigg Boss 13’s ugliest rivalries. A heated task argument escalated into pushing, name-calling, and repeated clashes, leaving the house divided and fans polarised.