Bigg Boss 18: This actor will enter Salman's show, one show changed his life, kept his second marriage a secret for...

J-K Elections 2024: Exit polls give edge to Congress-NC alliance, BJP likely to win…

Haryana Exit Poll Results 2024: Pollsters predict major win for Congress, setback for BJP

'Sack him': Sanjay Manjrekar draws flak for controversial 'north ke players' remark on live TV

Women's T20 World Cup: Australia beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets in low-scoring game

Bigg Boss 18: This actor will enter Salman's show, one show changed his life, kept his second marriage a secret for...

This actor will be participating in Bigg Boss 18 and netizens are guessing him to be the one who became star after his breakthrough show.

Simran Singh

Updated : Oct 05, 2024, 08:20 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Bigg Boss 18: This actor will enter Salman's show, one show changed his life, kept his second marriage a secret for...
The TV star who will participate in Bigg Boss 18
Bigg Boss 18 is a few hours away from the grand premiere. The anticipation for the new season is all-time high, and BB fans can't wait to see Salman Khan hosting India's biggest reality show. The line-up of contestants has already created enough buzz for the show. 

Enough speculations are floating around the internet, and netizens are making wild guesses about the contestant. Colors have already put out a few videos, giving cryptic hints about the contestant. We will discuss an actor, who calls himself 'Colors ka beta'. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

In this promo, a dapper hunk is seen dancing to the tunes of 'Hata Ja Baju, Aane De Hawa', and claims that he's been the channel's favourite. Soon after the promo was dropped netizens made several speculations about him. Many think that this actor is the one who kept his second marriage a secret. A netizen wrote, "Yeh Vivian Dsena lag raha hai." Another netizen wrote, "Kahi Ronit Roy toh nahi." One of the netizens wrote, "Lagta hai Abhay Raichand wapis aane wala hai."  An internet user wrote, "Yeh Chetan Hansraj kyu lag raha hai."

Salman Khan confronts his troubled past 

In the new promo, Bigg Boss calls Salman Khan to face his past and future. Standing before two mirrors, Salman talks to an AI-generated de-aged, young Salman. The young Salman asks the actor, "Arey Salman abhi kidar hai?" The real Salman replies, "Confession room mein hoon." The young Salman Khan adds, "Ab konsa confession de raha, kya lafda kiya tune." The real Salman gets miffed and says, "Look yaar, na maine kuch kiya, na tune kuch kiya tha." He further adds, "I didn't know that I would be so irritated seeing my past." The future version of Salman in his 70s still looks dapper. He informs the real host about hosting Bigg Boss 38, leaving the actor stunned with the longevity of the show. Bigg Boss 18 will have it's grand premiere on October 6, 9 pm on Colors. 

Step inside Bigg Boss 18 house

