Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Bigg Boss 18: Tajinder Bagga makes shocking revelations about Sidhu Moosewala's death, says he contacted...

Not Parveen Babi, Hema Malini, Zeenat Aman, Dev Anand was madly in love with this superstar, refused to call her sister

Bigg Boss 18: Chum Darang gets offended, lashes out at Shehzada Dhami after he says 'tumhaare udhar ki...'

Navratri 2024 Day 6: Who is Maa Katyayani? Know puja vidhi, shubh muhurat, bhog and more

Rohit Sharma's childhood coach makes BOLD prediction: 'He may retire from Tests because…’

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet Bigg Boss 18 contestant Nyra Banerjee with 400 pair of clothes

Meet Bigg Boss 18 contestant Nyra Banerjee with 400 pair of clothes

Haryana Election Results 2024 Live: Congress or BJP? Who will win Haryana? Counting of votes begins

Haryana Election Results 2024 Live: Congress or BJP? Who will win Haryana? Counting of votes begins

Bigg Boss 18: Tajinder Bagga makes shocking revelations about Sidhu Moosewala's death, says he contacted...

Bigg Boss 18: Tajinder Bagga makes shocking revelations about Sidhu Moosewala's death, says he contacted...

How much water should a diabetic drink in a day?

How much water should a diabetic drink in a day?

How many hours of sleep is essential?

How many hours of sleep is essential?

7 stunning Milky Way images captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope

7 stunning Milky Way images captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope

Viral Video: बासी रोटी से सरदार जी ने बनाई स्वादिष्ट Maggi, देखें मज़ेदार वीडियो

Viral Video: बासी रोटी से सरदार जी ने बनाई स्वादिष्ट Maggi, देखें मज़ेदार वीडियो

Crime News: ठगों ने खड़े कर दिए नए बैंक, दे रहे थे धड़ाधड़ नौकरी, इस गलती से पकड़े गए

Crime News: ठगों ने खड़े कर दिए नए बैंक, दे रहे थे धड़ाधड़ नौकरी, इस गलती से पकड़े गए

Ganji Chudail: इस चुड़ैल को मत देखना! नहीं तो होगी जोर की गुदगुदी, घंटों हंसते रह जाएंगे

Ganji Chudail: इस चुड़ैल को मत देखना! नहीं तो होगी जोर की गुदगुदी, घंटों हंसते रह जाएंगे

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Bigg Boss 18 contestant Nyra Banerjee with 400 pair of clothes

Meet Bigg Boss 18 contestant Nyra Banerjee with 400 pair of clothes

10 times Aabha Paul sizzled in red, sultry photos, sexy videos

10 times Aabha Paul sizzled in red, sultry photos, sexy videos

7 famous railway bridges in India

7 famous railway bridges in India

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Not Parveen Babi, Hema Malini, Zeenat Aman, Dev Anand was madly in love with this superstar, refused to call her sister

Not Parveen Babi, Hema Malini, Zeenat Aman, Dev Anand was madly in love with this superstar, refused to call her sister

Devara box office collection day 11: Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor film crashes badly, earns just...

Devara box office collection day 11: Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor film crashes badly, earns just...

Emraan Hashmi injured on the sets of Goodachari 2 in Hyderabad, worried fans say 'get well soon'

Emraan Hashmi injured on the sets of Goodachari 2 in Hyderabad, worried fans say 'get well soon'

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Bigg Boss 18: Tajinder Bagga makes shocking revelations about Sidhu Moosewala's death, says he contacted...

Tajinder Bagga mentioned that he saw a photo of Sidhu Moosewala with his astrologer friend and asked why Sidhu was there.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Oct 08, 2024, 07:29 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Bigg Boss 18: Tajinder Bagga makes shocking revelations about Sidhu Moosewala's death, says he contacted...
Image credit: Instagram
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Tajinder Bagga, a BJP politician and contestant on Bigg Boss 18, has made headlines after a heated exchange with co-contestant Rajat Dalal. In a recent episode, Tajinder revealed that he initially didn’t believe in astrology, but Sidhu Moosewala's death changed his mind.

Tajinder mentioned that he saw a photo of Sidhu with his astrologer friend and asked why Sidhu was there. His friend explained that Sidhu wanted to know about his Kundli (horoscope). He shared that his astrologer friend warned Sidhu to leave the country because of a looming threat, and Sidhu had intended to do so. Unfortunately, just eight days after that warning, the singer was killed in a gang war.

When asked if Sidhu was informed about his death, Tajinder explained that astrologers are not allowed to tell anyone about such things. However, he did give Sidhu a warning. Tajinder added that after this incident, he reached out to the astrologer for guidance and has since followed astrology blindly.

Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead on May 29, 2022, in Jawaharke village of Mansa, Punjab, at the age of 28. Recently, parents of the late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, Balkaur Singh, and Charan Kaur welcomed a baby boy, almost two years after the singer was killed in Punjab. "With the blessings of millions of souls who love Shubhdeep, the Almighty has put Shubh's younger brother in our lap.

However, the Government is now troubling me asking me to prove his legal status. I want to request the CM (Bhagwant Mann) that please let me get the treatment done with, then I will come wherever the government calls me. I am an ex-Army man; I will never run away from the law. I have all the legal documents and I will prove it. However, if the state does not believe me they can file an FIR" Balkaur Singh posted on Facebook.

(With inputs from ANI)

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone; Singham Again star cast fees revealed before trailer release

Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone; Singham Again star cast fees revealed before trailer release

Mukesh Ambani loses Rs 13612 crore, Anil Ambani hits jackpot as his company’s value increases by Rs...

Mukesh Ambani loses Rs 13612 crore, Anil Ambani hits jackpot as his company’s value increases by Rs...

'Next Bigg Boss contestant:' Video of Lucknow's 'Model Chai Wali' making tea with open hair open sparks online debate

'Next Bigg Boss contestant:' Video of Lucknow's 'Model Chai Wali' making tea with open hair open sparks online debate

Meet man, who used to sell perfumes on streets, today owns luxury brand worth Rs 3413 crore, his business is...

Meet man, who used to sell perfumes on streets, today owns luxury brand worth Rs 3413 crore, his business is...

Ratan Tata rushed to hospital, admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy

Ratan Tata rushed to hospital, admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Bigg Boss 18 contestant Nyra Banerjee with 400 pair of clothes

Meet Bigg Boss 18 contestant Nyra Banerjee with 400 pair of clothes

10 times Aabha Paul sizzled in red, sultry photos, sexy videos

10 times Aabha Paul sizzled in red, sultry photos, sexy videos

7 famous railway bridges in India

7 famous railway bridges in India

6 reasons to avoid buying a black car

6 reasons to avoid buying a black car

In pics: Kareena Kapoor looks mermerising in statement Manish Malhotra saree at Singham Again trailer launch

In pics: Kareena Kapoor looks mermerising in statement Manish Malhotra saree at Singham Again trailer launch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement