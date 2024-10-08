Bigg Boss 18: Tajinder Bagga makes shocking revelations about Sidhu Moosewala's death, says he contacted...

Tajinder Bagga mentioned that he saw a photo of Sidhu Moosewala with his astrologer friend and asked why Sidhu was there.

Tajinder Bagga, a BJP politician and contestant on Bigg Boss 18, has made headlines after a heated exchange with co-contestant Rajat Dalal. In a recent episode, Tajinder revealed that he initially didn’t believe in astrology, but Sidhu Moosewala's death changed his mind.

Tajinder mentioned that he saw a photo of Sidhu with his astrologer friend and asked why Sidhu was there. His friend explained that Sidhu wanted to know about his Kundli (horoscope). He shared that his astrologer friend warned Sidhu to leave the country because of a looming threat, and Sidhu had intended to do so. Unfortunately, just eight days after that warning, the singer was killed in a gang war.

When asked if Sidhu was informed about his death, Tajinder explained that astrologers are not allowed to tell anyone about such things. However, he did give Sidhu a warning. Tajinder added that after this incident, he reached out to the astrologer for guidance and has since followed astrology blindly.

Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead on May 29, 2022, in Jawaharke village of Mansa, Punjab, at the age of 28. Recently, parents of the late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, Balkaur Singh, and Charan Kaur welcomed a baby boy, almost two years after the singer was killed in Punjab. "With the blessings of millions of souls who love Shubhdeep, the Almighty has put Shubh's younger brother in our lap.

However, the Government is now troubling me asking me to prove his legal status. I want to request the CM (Bhagwant Mann) that please let me get the treatment done with, then I will come wherever the government calls me. I am an ex-Army man; I will never run away from the law. I have all the legal documents and I will prove it. However, if the state does not believe me they can file an FIR" Balkaur Singh posted on Facebook.

(With inputs from ANI)

