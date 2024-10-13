Mallika Sherawat can be seen arriving on Bigg Boss 18 and sharing the stage with Salman Khan.

Bigg Boss 18 has been generating buzz since its premiere on national television, and the much-anticipated Weekend Ka Vaar episode is on the way. Ahead of this episode, Colors TV released a promo featuring Mallika Sherawat, who is seen flirting with host Salman Khan.

In a video shared by Colors TV, Mallika Sherawat can be seen arriving on Bigg Boss 18 and sharing the stage with Salman Khan. Dressed in an orange lehenga, she asks Khan to look her in the eyes, calling him "India’s most eligible bachelor." She says, “Aap meri aankhon mein ho, aap mere dil mein ho,” and also gives him a peck on the cheek.

Mallika Sherawat will be promoting her latest film, Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, on Bigg Boss 18, where she plays the role of Chanda alongside Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri. This marks her return to Bollywood after a two-year break.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 18 is getting more exciting as the contestants settle in. The first week has plenty of drama, nominations, and new friendships, keeping viewers entertained. People are also curious about how much the contestants are earning this season.

With the new season of Bigg Boss 18, fans want to know who is the highest-paid contestant on the show is. As per recent media reports, Vivian Dsena, known for his roles in shows like Shakti and Madhubala, is the highest-paid contestant this season, earning Rs 5 lakh per week.

Close behind is Shilpa Shirodkar reportedly earning Rs 2.5 lakh per week while Karan Veer is said to be making around Rs 2 lakh per week.

Bigg Boss 18 premiered on October 6 and has quickly made headlines as Anniruddhacharya Maharaj aka Pookie Baba, surprised everyone when he appeared as guest on day 1.