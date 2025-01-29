Farah Khan hosted the celebration for Javed Akhtar's 80th birthday at her home. Along with multiple Bollywood celebs, Bigg Boss 18 winner Karan Veer Mehra and finalist Chum Darang also attended the party.

Legendary screenwriter and lyricist, Javed Akhtar celebrated his 80th birthday on January 17, 2025. Continuing with the celebration, filmmaker Farah Khan hosted a birthday bash for the acclaimed writer on Tuesday, January 28. Thanking Farah Khan for her hospitality, Shabana Azmi dropped a clip giving an insight into the celebration.

In the clip, multiple celebrities were seen including Sajid Khan, chef Vikas Khanna, Anil Kapoor, his better half Sunita Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth, and filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker. However, the presence of Bigg Boss 18 winner Karan Veer Mehra and his co-contestant Chum Darang was a surprise for the netizens. Karan and Chum were said to be involved in a romantic relationship inside the Bigg Boss 18 house.

Karan also shared a few photos from the party on his Instagram, in which he and Chum were seen posing with Farah Khan, Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth, and Huma Qureshi, her brother Saqib Saleem, and her rumoured boyfriend Rachit Singh. Along with the pictures, Karan wrote, "Kuch nahi badla hum deewaane thay deewane hee rahey, Hum naye shehro meh reh kar bhi puraney hee rahey #happy80thbirthday #javedsahab #legend. Thank you for such a good time @farahkhankunder."

Karan Veer Mehra defeated Vivian Dsena and Rajat Dalal to win the Salman Khan-hosted controversial reality show Bigg Boss 18 on January 19. Along with the title, he also took home the trophy and the cash prize of Rs 50 lakh. Before coming on Bigg Boss 18, Karan had won Rohit Shetty-hosted stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 in 2024.