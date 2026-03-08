Bigg Boss 17 contestant, YouTuber Anurag Dobhal in ICU after crashing car during Instagram Live, manager shares health update

T20 World Cup 2026 closing ceremony: Ricky Martin to headline star-studded event, check performers and timing
ENTERTAINMENT
Anurag Dobhal, also known as UK07 Rider, was injured in a car crash while livestreaming on Instagram near Ghaziabad. He is currently in the ICU and under medical observation.
Popular YouTuber Anurag Dobhal, widely known as UK07 Rider, was seriously injured in a car accident while doing a livestream on social media. The incident happened late at night and quickly became a major topic of discussion online. Dobhal was later admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and doctors are currently monitoring his condition.
The reports show that the accident took place on the Delhi–Meerut Expressway close to Ghaziabad. Dobhal was driving his SUV at extremely high speeds while he was live-streaming his Instagram show. The livestream had thousands of viewers who were watching the broadcast at that particular moment. The YouTuber drove his vehicle through the video at speeds between 140 and 150 kilometres per hour. The viewers saw that he showed emotional distress when he talked about his personal experiences. Some fans even became worried after hearing certain comments he made during the livestream.
The shocking incident occurred when Dobhal lost control of his car, which crashed into a barrier on the expressway. The crash caused the livestream to stop broadcasting, which made viewers worry about his protection. People nearby quickly informed the authorities. The police and emergency services arrived at the accident scene shortly after the collision. Doctors treated Dobhal at a hospital which was located close to his accident site.
The manager used social media to provide an update about Dobhal's health condition. The YouTuber currently stays in the ICU, according to his medical staff, who watch his condition both day and night. The medical team conducts tests to determine his condition, while his management team requests that the public refrain from spreading false information about his health status. The manager also said that official updates about Dobhal's recovery will only be shared through his verified social media accounts.