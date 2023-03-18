Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan's Indore show cancelled after Bajrang Dal members 'hijack' the stage, video goes viral

MC Stan Indore show cancelled/File photo-Reddit video

The popular rapper MC Stan aka Altaf Tadavi became a household name after winning Salman Khan-hosted controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16 last month defeating Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam, and Shalin Bhanot in the Grand Finale.

The rapper began his nationwide tour named 'MC Stan Hasti Ka Basti' earlier this month and has performed in Pune, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Bangalore. However, his concert in Indore on Friday night, March 17, got cancelled after some members of Bajrang Dal created a ruckus at the venue.

A few members of the Hindu nationalist organisation hijacked the stage at MC Stan's concert in Madhya Pradesh city. They claimed that the rapper is polluting the young minds of the country by using abuse-filled words in his songs. The goons shouted Jai Shri Ram slogans from the stage.

The video has been shared on the social media platform Reddit and the users are bashing the Bajrang Dal members for targeting the Desi Hip Hop (DHH) culture through MC Stan. A user wrote, "DHH has to get united. I see no stories, nothing, no one is talking about this. This is really problematic for the future of DHH. They are literally targeting Stan for no reason. They are not even playing the "hinduphobic" card here." While another user added, "The fact that such group of people out there terrorizing people in the name of God are government-sanctioned" with a sad emoji. "Being a Hindu, I apologize on their behalf, these people bring shame to our name, I am so sorry", read another comment.

Meanwhile, MC Stan's next concerts are scheduled in Nagpur today and then he will take a break before resuming his tour in April last week performing in Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Kolkata, and Delhi ending his Hasti Ka Basti tour on May 7.



