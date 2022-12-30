Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer snaps back at Shalin Bhanot for calling her 'weak'

File Photo

In the recent episode of Bigg Boss 16, Sumbul Touqeer was seen giving a befitting reply to co-housemate Shalin Bhanot, who was heard calling her weak. Shalin was heard telling Sumbul that he thinks she is weak, to which she questions who is he to decide. Shalin then says that even Bigg Boss thinks she is weak.

This irks Sumbul, who said, "ap koun ho ki aap logo ko bologe ki aap weak hain." As she walked into the living room area she said, "Kabhi kisi ko itna na rulana ki uske aakhon ka paani sookh jaaye. And Sumbul will never cry again."

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) has sought action against Bigg Boss 16 contestant Vikkas Manaktala for his alleged casteist remark against co-contestant Archana Gautam.

The remark was made during an episode of the TV reality show aired on Wednesday. In a notice issued to the Maharashtra government, state police, Information and Broadcasting Ministry, Endemol India Private Ltd, Viacom 18 Media Pvt Ltd and Colors TV, the commission said suo-motu cognizance has been taken on information received through social media regarding Manaktala calling Gautam "neech jati ke log" (a low caste person).

According to Indian law, the NCSC said, "this is clearly an offense punishable under SC/ST Act, and the Commission has decided to investigate into the matter in pursuance of the powers conferred upon it under Article 338 of the Constitution of India".

"You are hereby requested to submit action taken report to the undersigned within seven days of receipt of this notice," it said in the notice. For the unversed, Vikkas Manaktala and Archana Gautam’s big fight resulted in hot water spilling all over the kitchen. Vikkas retorts that she should say the same thing to her father. Hearing this, Archana said, “tu toh baap bhi nahi ban skta.” Later, Vikkas was heard telling that his wife suffered a miscarriage and he shared this with Archana and she used this against him while fighting. (With inputs from IANS and PTI)

READ: Bigg Boss 16: Who is Zuzu? Tina Datta's rumoured boyfriend sparks meme fest, actress gets brutally trolled