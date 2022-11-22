Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot's father breaks silence after Sumbul Touqeer's dad talks about their 'aukaat'

Credit: Colors TV/Instagram

It seems that the friendships of Bigg Boss 16 contestants have now turned into enemies as their family members have been involved. In the recent Bigg Boss 16 episode, we heard Sumbul’s father giving her a warning against Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta.

He told Sumbul that Tina and Shalin are not her friends and do talk wrong about her character. He further asked them to show them their ‘aukaat (worth). Now Shalin’s father has reacted to this and asked why was he allowed to talk to Sumbul.

As per the Hindustan Times report, Shalin's father said, "Is this the way people speak on national television? Making unjustified offensive comments on national television, against other participants is very very cheap! And it's more shocking that these comments and abuses were not edited out and rather shown. Sumbul is an adult, either you shouldn't have sent her on the show and if you have then no outside guidance should be allowed as per the format. This is unacceptable!"

Bigg Boss 15 contestant Vishal Kotian also reacted and asked “Kaun kehta hai #BiggBoss16 mein wildcard nahi aaye. #SumbulTouqueerKhan ke papa is already like a wildcard. And Mr Touqeer national television par usse yeh bolna ke #ShalinBhanot #TinaDutta ki aukat dikhao yeh kahan ki seekh hai (who said there is no wildcard entry on Bigg Boss 16. Sumbul's father is already a wildcard. And what advice this is - show Shalin and Tina their worth). Rather pls tell her smoking is injurious.”

Netizens have also reacted to it, One of them wrote, “What a bad luck for this girl at the beginning of her life her mother left her n separated from her father n now her father is manipulating her after he threw her in the fire I am very sad for her #SumbulTouqueerKhan #BB16.”

The second one said, “When they came to know the episode of weekend var that people, Audience even producers are talking to their nonsense of harassing 19 old girls to accept a feeling that she doesn't have, they planned all this just to show the world that they are not baised & used #SumbulTouqueerKhan.”

Even #SumbulTouqueerKhan said today ~ "Salute hai mere fans ko, itna sab kuch ke baad bhi they holded me in 2nd position in My glamm contest"



Sach me fans ho to aise #biggboss16 November 21, 2022

Hamesha #SumbulTouqueerKhan ko etna emotional support kyun milta hai #BiggBoss16 ?? Partiality nahi hai? Agar karna hai na toh har week ek ek member ko apne parents se baat kara do na unko bhi support hojayega #BiggBoss16 show ka matlab hee nahi banega — R.... @B (@bagewadi_raina) November 21, 2022

The third one mentioned, “#SumbulTouqueerKhan father said #ShalinBhanot n #TinaDatta ko unki “aukat” dikhao! Unki beti doodh se dhuli hai! Shalin n Stan k fight k time d “concern” she showed normal ppl myt nt understand! Seriously! Sumbul k obsession k lie bhi shalin Tina ko blame karo! Wow!”

Aaj sumbul ke father ko sunke laga kr sumbul galat nhi hai galat uska baap hai wo nhi chahta ke uski beti kisi hindu ladke ke chakkar mein pade isi liye usne fahmaan ka naam liya#BiggBoss16 #SumbulTouqueerKhan #SalmanKhan #PriyankaChaharChoudhary — RK (@BaapHuuTeraa) November 21, 2022

For the unversed, it all started when Tina Datta initially pin pointed that Sumbul has feelings for Shalin and she doesn’t like anyone talking to Shalin. After which, everyone started noticing her behaviour towards Shalin. People trolled Sumbul for her obession for Shalin.