Bigg Boss 16: Mandana Karimi quits Bollywood after #MeToo accused Sajid Khan enters Salman Khan's show

Ever since Salman Khan introduced Sajid Khan as one of the Bigg Boss 16 contestants, netizens have been showing anger on social media. On the premiere night, Sajid revealed that he has no work these days.

For the unversed, when the #MeeToo movement was on heights in 2018, actresses including Mandana Karimi accused Sajid Khan. Now, after seeing him participating in Bigg Boss season 16, Mandana has decided to leave Bollywood. She stated that there is no respect for women in this industry. The actress, in 2018, had said that she was asked to remove clothes when she made Sajid for his film Humshakals.

Mandana revealed that Sajid told her, “If I like what I see, you might get the part,” after he asked her to remove their clothes. As per the Hindustan Times report, Mandana stated, “To be honest, I’m not surprised to see him back in the spotlight. For people, life has become like I will put my head under the sand. If it is going to benefit me, and I can make money, then who cares? That shows why the MeToo movement in India and many other countries didn’t really reach anywhere.”

She added, “It was just a few women, they came, they spoke and that was it. What is the action? Who is boycotting these people? Nothing is going to happen. Because we are talking about the bigger industry, which is a place where someone is someone’s mom, boyfriend, girlfriend or husband. It’s like you, you scratch my back, and I will scratch your back”.

She continued, “It does make me feel sad. To be honest, that is also the reason I have not worked for the last seven months. I’m not working anymore. I didn’t go to any auditions. I don’t want to work in Bollywood. I don’t want to be involved with an industry where there is no respect for women.”

“I’m still fighting for my money. My full payment hasn’t come, the show was over five months back. I am still waiting to know why they aren’t clearing my dues. Because being a woman, it’s not easy. I need to see what makes me happy because life is too short to compromise for anyone… There are people who agree to compromise and keep their mouth shut, or not talk about the things happening around, thinking what difference will one person make. That is the main problem.. Let’s see where my life takes me,” she concluded.