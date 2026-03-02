FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
ENTERTAINMENT

Bigg Boss 16 fame Manya Singh stranded in Dubai amid Middle East tensions, says 'situation has slightly improved'

Former Bigg Boss contestant and Miss India 2020 runner-up Manya Singh has shared that she is currently stuck in Dubai after her return flight was suspended due to rising tensions in parts of the Middle East.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Mar 02, 2026, 09:13 PM IST

Bigg Boss 16 fame Manya Singh stranded in Dubai amid Middle East tensions, says 'situation has slightly improved'
Former Bigg Boss contestant and Miss India 2020 runner-up Manya Singh has shared that she is currently stuck in Dubai after her return flight was suspended due to rising tensions in parts of the Middle East.

Manya took to her Instagram and shared a video update to inform her fans about what she is going through. In the video, she spoke about hearing "blast" sounds near her hotel and described the situation as "scary," especially since she is staying on a high floor. "Hi guys, so here's an update. Ever since yesterday, the situation has slightly improved, and people are out. Last night was difficult because I could hear the blasts, and today, around 9 o'clock, I heard another blast near my hotel. It's scary for me because I am on the 65th floor, and as you can see, it's a busy city. For now, the airline has not said anything, but the hotel has informed us that there is an evacuation underway. Dubai Airport is shut," she said in the video.

She also spoke about the uncertainty surrounding travel arrangements, saying that transport services are limited and she is unsure where they will be taken next. She added, "Abu Dhabi Airport is also shut, but there are a few flights they are arranging for respective countries. So now we have to check out from here, and the transport vehicles are down. We have to take these vehicles, and I have no idea where they are going to take us. So, let's hope for the best. I've always heard that you just have to hope for the best."

Take a look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Earlier on Sunday, authorities across the UAE announced precautionary measures, including temporary closures of major attractions, remote working guidance, and operational adjustments in key business districts, following the escalation in the West Asia region. Officials urged residents, workers, and tourists to rely only on verified official sources for updates, Gulf News reported. US-Israel joint military strikes on Iran led to the death of the country's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and his family on Sunday. Following the strikes, Iran launched a wave of retaliatory strikes, using drones and missiles to target multiple Arab countries in the region, as a response by the Islamic Republic.

(Except for the headline, the story hasn't been edited by DNA Staff but is directly published from ANI)

 

