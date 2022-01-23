'Bigg Boss 15': Salman Khan becomes matchmaker for Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra, asks parents 'Rishta paka?'- Watch

If there is anything that 'Bigg Boss 15' will be remembered, it will be the natural chemistry and bonding of Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash. Together, they have gone through the think-and-thin phase of their journey and even viewers love watching them. Even host Salman Khan confirmed that their bond looks natural and he hope that even after the show they continue.

Well, it seems like they're pretty serious about continuing the relationship ahead. Thus, Salman arranges the interaction of TejRan with the actress' parents. Yes, Salman connects a virtual call and Tejasswi-Karan confront the former's parents. Salman jokingly asks Marathi, how did he like his future son-in-law? To which parents give a positive response and said that they like him. Karan also interacts with them in Marathi and it leaves Khan laughing as he enacts the sign of having a drink, to which Tejasswi father says, "Thik hai aao khamba kholte hai." Tejasswi parents say 'rishta paka.' This moment leaves the duo happy, and the fans will also rejoice in the moment.

Watch this funny interaction

Previously, astrologer Pandit Janardhan visited the house and made predictions about the contestants' future once their stint in the Salman Khan-hosted reality television show gets over. His predictions about Karan and Tejasswi's relationship became the centre of attention.

When Karan Kundrra sat in front of Pandit Janardhan, the astrologer first mentioned that Karan worked at a couple of places where he earned minimal salary, before he decided to pursue acting, to which the '1921' actor also agreed. The Pandit also revealed that Karan had two failed relationships in life and his third is a secret affair going inside the house. He further said that though you and your partner are in enormous love with each other, marriage is impossible. He also added, "Kanya ki taraf se hi gadbad hogi" (There will be problems from the girl's side), before saying that if Karan tolerates his partner's anger and behaviour, he might get successful in getting her. He even predicted that Karan would be a father to two twins - a daughter and a son.