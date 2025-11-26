BIG update on Smriti Mandhana's father health, Srinivas discharged from hospital, silence on wedding triggers rumours

Palash and Smriti were supposed to tie the knot on November 23. He was admitted to a hospital in Sangli, Smriti's hometown.

Smriti Mandhana and music composer Palash Muchhal’s wedding was recently rumored to be postponed. In the middle of these rumors, a new update has come about Smriti Mandhana’s father’s health. According to reports on Wednesday, Smriti’s father, Shrinivas, has been discharged from the hospital. India TV reported that he left the Sarvhit Hospital and Medical Research Center on Tuesday morning.

Doctors did an angiography and found no blockages. The report said that Smriti Mandhana’s father is completely stable and safe now.

Shrinivas had been admitted to a hospital in Sangli, Mandhana’s hometown, on Sunday after experiencing heart-attack-like symptoms. His sudden health scare led to the indefinite postponement of the wedding, which had originally been scheduled for 23 November.

Despite his discharge, the wedding remains on hold. The report added that 'no additional information related to the new wedding date has been provided by either of the families yet'.

The couple’s wedding plans were first affected by Shrinivas’s condition, after which Palash Muchhal was also hospitalised.

Speculation Continues

While fans await clarity on the wedding plans, social media continues to buzz with unverified rumours of a break-up between the cricketer and the composer. Online speculation has alleged infidelity on Muchhal’s part, with purported screenshots circulating of him allegedly chatting with a woman named Mary D’Costa.

Neither Mandhana nor Muchhal has issued any statement addressing the rumours. However, fans have noted that Smriti has removed all wedding-related posts from her social media accounts.