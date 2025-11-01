FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
ENTERTAINMENT

Big update on Dharmendra, veteran actor is stable in ICU after complaining of breathlessness

While Dharmendra is under observation, there is no official word on his discharge date. His sons, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, have rearranged their schedules to care for him.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Nov 01, 2025, 08:23 AM IST

Big update on Dharmendra, veteran actor is stable in ICU after complaining of breathlessness
Veteran actor Dharmendra's hospitalisation has sparked concern, but the latest reports suggest he's stable and doing fine. The veteran actor is admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai after he complained of breathlessness. 

Dharmendra hospitalised

Initially, Dharmendra's team claimed he was hospitalised for routine tests, saying, "Someone may have spotted him and created a news piece. He is absolutely fine." However, a hospital staff member told journalist Vickey Lalwani that Dharmendra was admitted after complaining of breathlessness and is currently in the ICU, but stable, with normal vital signs - heart rate at 70 and blood pressure at 140/80. His condition is being closely monitored, and there's currently no cause for concern.

“Dharmendra came in complaining of breathlessness. He is in the ICU and he is sleeping now," a person from the hospital, cited by the journalist, said, adding, “He came in complaining of breathlessness. He is in the ICU. Right now, nothing to worry about. He is stable. His parameters are okay—the heart rate is 70, the blood pressure is 140 by 80. His urine output is also good."

While Dharmendra is under observation, there is no official word on his discharge date. His sons, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, have rearranged their schedules to care for him. The 89-year-old actor, set to turn 90 in December, has faced health issues in recent years. Earlier, Dharmendra underwent cataract surgery in April and recovered quickly. Despite his advanced age, he remains active in his personal and professional life.

Dharmendra on work front

Legendary Dharmendra is set to feature in the role of Khetarpal's father, Brig ML Khetarpal (Retd), in the upcoming film, Ikkis, alongside Agastya Nanda in the lead as the young and courageous war hero, Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal. Giving a shoutout to the veteran actor, Sunny Deol, shared the film's trailer on Instagram and wrote, "PAPA is going to ROCK again. Looking GOOD PAPA. LOVE YOU."

