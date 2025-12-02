Big update in Sunjay Kapur case: Rani Kapur accuses Priya Sachdev of..., claims her son's annual salary was Rs 60 crore but...

The family feud over industrialist Sunjay Kapur's Rs 30,000-crore estate got messier after his mother, Rani Kapur, claimed that her daughter-in-law, Priya Sachdev Kapur, moved swiftly to take charge of Sunjay's properties and business interests instead of mourning his passing.

In a major twist in Sunjay Kapur's inheritance battle, the late industrialist's mother, Rani Kapur, has seemingly supported Karisma Kapoor's children's contention over the 'suspicious 'will. There has been 'massive concealment' in the late Sona Comstar chairman's bank balance, alleged Rani Kapur on Monday before the Delhi High Court. She accused Sunjay's wife, Priya Sachdev Kapur, of potentially moving the money across borders.



Rani Kapur accuses Priya Sachdev of controlling Sunjay's assets



The family feud over industrialist Sunjay Kapur's Rs 30,000-crore estate got messier after his mother, Rani Kapur, claimed that her daughter-in-law, Priya Sachdev Kapur, moved swiftly to take charge of Sunjay's properties and business interests instead of mourning his passing. She has claimed that Priya deliberately hid substantial portions of Sunjay's wealth in the asset list filed before the court, including high-value artworks, watches, bank accounts, insurance policies, rental income and other investments. The asset statements, according to Rani, are incomplete and inconsistent with Sunjay's known earnings and lifestyle. Case records highlight that Sunjay had earned Rs 60 crore in the financial year just before his demise, making the declared asset value of around Rs 1.7 crore appear implausibly low.

Rani told the court that she was never informed about any will left behind by her son. She argued that the document Priya relies on not only fails to mention her existence but is also inconsistent with Sunjay's lifelong acknowledgement that he owed everything to his mother. "If he truly intended to leave me out, he would have said so expressly," her counsel submitted during the hearing. The case arises out of a civil suit filed by Sunjay's children from his marriage with actor Karisma Kapoor, Samaira Kapur and Kiaan Raj Kapur, who have challenged the authenticity of the alleged will that reportedly distributes Sunjay's assets, estimated at nearly Rs 30,000 crore.



Sunjay Kapur's inheritance battle

However, Priya Kapur, during the earlier hearings, stated that the plaintiffs' narrative has shifted repeatedly from claiming there was no Will, to raising typographical objections, to suddenly disputing the signature. The defence characterised this conduct as an attempt to reframe the dispute each time the previous theory collapses under evidence. It has also been argued that the plaintiffs' actions after Sunjay's passing reflected an exclusive focus on the Trust, not the Will - behaviour that the defence described as the conduct of parties seeking more despite already receiving significant benefits.

