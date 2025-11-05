BIG trouble for Salman Khan! Kota Consumer Court sends legal notice to actor for 'misleading'…

Salman Khan has been served a legal notice by a Kota court over a 'saffron-infused' pan masala ad, alleged to be misleading. He and the brand must reply by November 27.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has found himself in legal trouble after a consumer court in Kota, Rajasthan, issued a notice to him over advertisements related to a pan masala brand. The notice was sent following a complaint that accused the ads of making misleading claims about the product’s ingredients.

Complaint over 'saffron-infused' claims

The complaint was filed by Inder Mohan Singh Honey, a senior BJP leader and advocate at the Rajasthan High Court. He alleged that the brand’s advertisements describe its products as 'saffron-infused cardamom' and 'saffron-infused pan masala', which, he argued, is unrealistic and deceptive.

The petitioner questioned how saffron, one of the most expensive spices in the world, costing nearly Rs 4 lakh per kilogram, could actually be used in a pan masala pouch priced at Rs 5. He claimed the description was misleading for consumers and amounted to false advertising.

Acting on the complaint, the Kota Consumer Court has issued notices to both Salman Khan and the manufacturer of Rajshree products, directing them to submit their replies before November 27.

Celebrities under scrutiny

The petitioner also raised a larger concern, that celebrity endorsements can strongly influence young audiences, who may be drawn to such products because their favourite stars promote them. Pan masala and similar products have long been criticised for posing serious health risks, including oral cancer and addiction.

Salman Khan has featured in advertisements for Rajshree Elaichi, a cardamom-based product from the same company that produces Rajshree Pan Masala. While reports suggest that he has not directly endorsed the pan masala variant, the complaint claims that the two products are closely associated, potentially creating confusion among consumers.

This case has reignited the debate around the social responsibility of celebrities in endorsing potentially harmful products. Over the years, several stars, including Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Shah Rukh Khan, have faced criticism for promoting pan masala brands.

The consumer court will take up the matter again on November 27, when both the actor and the company are expected to respond to the allegations